Wesley Safadão undergoes surgery to remove herniated disc – É Hit

Singer Wesley Safadão underwent surgery this Thursday morning (7th) for the removal of a herniated disc in São Paulo, informed the artist’s team on social media.

According to the publication, the surgical intervention on the spinal disc was successful, the singer is doing well and is already in the room in recovery.

The press office also stated that the shows scheduled until July 10 will be cancelled.

The decision for the surgery was made after carrying out new tests and medical evaluation led by the team of doctors Francisco Sampaio Júnior and Roberto Kalil Filho.

The vocalist’s team informed that the performances scheduled until Sunday (10) will need to be cancelled. “We appreciate everyone’s love and prayers. Soon we will resume the schedule of shows normally”, says the note.

The Ceará native has been away from the stage since last June 29 due to back pain and leg numbness, days after being diagnosed with a herniated disc.

According to the advisory report, Safadão presented “a picture of degenerative spondylodychopathy of the lumbosacral spine associated with lumbar disc herniation, with significant compression of the neurological structures within the spinal canal”.

Wesley was hospitalized in São Paulo and was discharged on July 1st.

