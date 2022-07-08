“What I can say to the crowd is…”; Alexis Sánchez ’emerges’ in Flamengo’s hot market and Braz debates hiring

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on “What I can say to the crowd is…”; Alexis Sánchez ’emerges’ in Flamengo’s hot market and Braz debates hiring 1 Views

Flamengo

Player is on the agenda after the arrival of Arturo Vidal

Alexandre Vieira

Per Alexandre Vieira

Marcos Braz spoke about the arrival of Alexis Sánchez (Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF
Marcos Braz spoke about the arrival of Alexis Sánchez (Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF
Alexandre Vieira

Very close to closing the definitive contracting of Arturo VidalO Flamengo would already be eyeing another striker from outside. The club came to negotiate, but gave up on hiring Luis Henrique, from Olympique de Marseille. The French team even approved the negotiations, retreated and irritated Fla. Rubro-Negro had everything right with the striker.

Soon after, the name considered would be that of the Inter Milan player, Alexis Sanchéz. The club did not make the proposal official, but talks were advanced according to some vehicles and the fact that he is not in Inter Milan’s plans.

According to journalist Nicoló Schira, the player refused the red-black attack to stay in Europe. Along with the carioca club, there were: Galatasaray, Al-Rayyan (from Qatar) and a Japanese club also made an offer to the Chilean, who refused all offers and intends to wait for other situations.

This Thursday (7), Marcos Braz spoke about a possible signing of Alexis Sánchez to Flamengo: “There are several situations that need to be analyzed. What I can tell the fans is that Flamengo will work and will have a great transfers. We will have a pleasant surprise”, said the leader.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Braz explains why Flamengo gave up on Luís Henrique and answers question about Alexis Sánchez

Marcos Braz opened the game and explained why the Flamengo gave up on hiring Luis …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved