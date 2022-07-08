What is known about the shooting that killed Shinzo Abe, Japan’s former prime minister

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago

video caption,

Aerial footage of the scene where former Prime Minister of Japan Abe was shot

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died after a shooting on Friday (7/8) in the city of Nara, in central Japan.

Abe was shot twice while delivering a speech on Friday morning. The 41-year-old shooter was arrested.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the suspect — who has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara — used a handcrafted weapon.

Local media reports say he is a former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Japanese equivalent of the Navy.

