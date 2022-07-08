What is known about the shooting that killed Shinzo Abe, Japan’s former prime minister

8 July 2022, 05:54 -03 Updated 1 hour ago

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died after a shooting on Friday (7/8) in the city of Nara, in central Japan.

Abe was shot twice while delivering a speech on Friday morning. The 41-year-old shooter was arrested.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the suspect — who has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara — used a handcrafted weapon.

Local media reports say he is a former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Japanese equivalent of the Navy.

The Japan Fire and Disaster Agency confirmed that Abe had a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck and that he suffered subcutaneous bleeding in the left part of his chest.

It is unclear if both shots hit him or if one of the bullets hit him in the neck and dislodged inside his body.

In an interview with NHK, a leader of Abe’s party said the 67-year-old’s plight was “worrying” and that he had received a blood transfusion. The death at the hospital was later confirmed by NHK.

“Former Prime Minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am local time (11:30 pm on Thursday night in Brasilia) in Nara. A man, believed to be the shooter, has been arrested,” the chief minister said. government official Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters in the first official report.

“Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it.”

Witnesses see armed man

Videos circulating on social media, which could not be verified, appear to show paramedics huddled around Abe in the middle of a street.

Abe was delivering an election campaign speech for a candidate in Nara when the attack took place – witnesses said they saw a man with a “big gun”.

After the shots, Abe immediately fell to the ground, bleeding. Security agents arrested the shooter, who did not attempt to flee.

News broadcaster NHK said at first that Abe was “aware and responding” as he was taken to hospital, according to law enforcement sources. The broadcaster said police had seized the weapon and identified the shooter.

Abe’s speech was part of a campaign by his party, the Liberal Democrats, in Japan’s upper house elections later this week. After the bombing, ministers from across the country were summoned to return to Tokyo immediately, according to media reports.

Rupert Wingfield-Hayes Analysis

BBC News correspondent in Japan

The first question many people ask themselves is: what weapon was used and how did the shooter obtain it?

The answer seems to be that he built it himself. Photos taken at the time the attacker was arrested show what appears to be a makeshift or homemade double-barreled shotgun.

Gun violence is very rare in Japan. It is extremely difficult to obtain firearms. Political violence is also extremely rare.

Abe was accompanied by a security team. But it seems that the shooter managed to get within a few meters of the politician without any kind of impediment.

The shooting at such a prominent figure is deeply shocking in a country that prides itself on being safe.

Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was in power in 2006 for a year and then again from 2012 to 2020, before leaving, citing health reasons. He revealed that he had suffered a relapse of ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease.

He was known for his aggressive defense and foreign policy, and wanted to change Japan’s pacifist post-war constitution.

He also adopted an economic policy that came to be known as “Abenomics”, based on monetary easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms.

He was succeeded by his close ally, Yoshihide Suga, who was later replaced by Fumio Kishida, the current incumbent.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Emergency crews at Kintetsu Yamato-Saidaiji station square after the attack on Abe

Incidents of gun violence are rare in Japan, where firearms are banned.

In 2014, there were only six incidents of firearm deaths in Japan, compared to 33,599 in the US. People have to pass a rigorous mental health examination and tests to buy a gun — and even then, only shotguns and air rifles are allowed.

Around the world the incident was quickly condemned. Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd called the act an “attack on democracy advocates”.

US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said Abe was an “excellent leader of Japan and an unwavering US ally”, adding that the US was “praying” for his well-being.