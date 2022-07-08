When will the 2023 Libertadores and Sudamericana finals be held?

The Conmebol Council approved today (7) the calendar of South American competitions in 2023. The Libertadores final will be on November 11, while the South American decision is scheduled for October 28. Both matches take place on a Saturday.

In the schedule designed by the entity, Libertadores starts on February 8, with the first preliminary phase. This is also the date for the first leg of the Recopa, which involves the champions of Libertadores and the 2022 Sudamericana. The return duel will be the following week, on the 15th.

Brazilian clubs enter the second phase of Libertadores – the first leg is scheduled for February 22. The group stage doesn’t start until April 5th. The group stage of the Sudamericana is mirrored with that of the Libertadores and also starts in the same week as the 5th of April.

The publication of the Conmebol calendar is important for the CBF to build the schedule of Brazilian football competitions for the coming year. It is an unusual season because the 2022 World Cup in November anticipated the conclusion of the Brasileirão. Thus, in theory, state companies will be able to start earlier than conventional.

“We have the design of what can happen, visualizing what can come, but these are assumptions. It’s discussing the sex of angels while we don’t have the calendar here. We want it to be an important calendar, without so much consequence for the clubs”, said Ednaldo Rodrigues , president of the CBF, on Monday.

In 2023, there are five FIFA date periods. In the first semester, it has spaces from March 20 to 28 and June 12 to 20. In the second semester, there are national team games between September 4th and 12th, October 9th to 17th and November 13th to 21st.