Whey-based dairy drink is sold together with whole milk and causes confusion among consumers in SP | Sao Paulo

“This is not milk, right? The packaging says that it is whey together with milk, it looks like milk, but I don’t know”, said a consumer who was in the Santo André unit of the Nagumo supermarket, in ABC Paulista.

The retiree was looking for cheaper options for whole milk when he came across the product “dairy drink” sold for R$ 4.75 at the supermarket.

Like other products in Brazil, the price of a liter of milk has gone up and can be found for R$ 10 in the capital of São Paulo.

Milk, whey and dairy drink: what they are and nutritional differences

The product was placed on the same shelf as regular milk, but in fact, it is a dairy drink: a mixture of milk and whey, a compound made by the industry to reduce the price to the consumer.

“I’ll take it to see what it tastes like, it’s the cheapest milk, the others cost more than R$6.79”. The product has gone viral on social media in recent days.

“The powdered milk pays off more, because despite being more expensive it lasts longer and at least you know what you are consuming”, said another consumer who was at the place.

The product placed on the same shelf as regular milk is composed of a mixture of whole milk and 60% whey. It is sold for R$ 4.75 in stores.

At the Santo André unit of the Nagumo network, the local attendants reported that the consumption of whey increased precisely because of the price. At the Sapopemba unit, the product shelf was empty.

“It’s going out a lot, the demand is so much that the price has gone up, before it was R$ 4.50 and now it’s almost R$ 5. People buy it because it’s cheaper than normal milk, there are people who say they like it, I I don’t even want to try it,” said a local cashier.

Whey is a liquid dairy product extracted from the coagulation of milk and is used in the process of making cheese, casein and similar products, for a long time the by-product was discarded after cheese production. Dairy drink is the mixture of milk with whey, this mixture has a lower caloric content.

This Thursday (7), Procon-SP reported that it notified the company responsible for the production of the dairy drink due to the lack of clarity in the packaging of the product.

The agency reported that it received several complaints on social media from consumers who were also confused by the product announcement. According to Procon, the packaging does not make it clear to the consumer about the product being marketed.

“Procon-SP notified the company Nova Mix Industrial e Comercial de Alimentos Ltda. – Quatá Alimentos requesting explanations about the commercialization and distribution of the product “Bebida Láctea – Cristina”, whey-based content”.

The company has until July 14 to answer a series of questions from Procon-SP, such as, for example, a document that authorizes the commercialization of said product with the competent official bodies.

In a note, the company says that it specifies the characteristics of the product on the packaging and stated “that it is necessary to demystify the view that whey is just a waste of the food industry, as it is a component with nutritional benefits” (read more below).

In a statement, the company Nova Mix Industrial, responsible for the production of the dairy drink, reported that the image that went viral on social media “was taken at a point of sale where the product was wrongly advertised as whey. UHT milk drink” (See full note at the end of the report).

But is the product healthy?

According to nutritionist Fernando Cerqueira, whey can be consumed as milk without any problem, since it is similar to skimmed milk, but without fat. “But it is necessary for the consumer to be warned in the labeling of the products, what it is about. And it is also always ideal that the consumer is attentive when buying, because the packages are similar, and can cause them to be confused”.

“Whey is widely used in ice cream, sweets, cakes, dairy drinks, and even in whey protein, so it can be consumed normally. What is not appropriate is to sell whey as conventional milk,” he said. fencing.

In the case of the dairy drink sold in supermarkets, the product reduces the fat content and consequently the calories, but there is also no contraindication for consumption. “It reduces the lactose content a little because it will have more protein, but it is a milk-based drink, in this case, it would be more ideal for those looking for a weight loss diet, but anyway it’s still milk, no it’s pure milk, but it’s milk”, says nutritionist Daniela Gomes.

