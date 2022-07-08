Who can apply for Nubank’s new silver card?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Recently, Nubank launched a new silver credit card model. In addition to the differences in design, the new card promises to make life easier for small business owners. In this way, the novelty is intended for legal entities.

Customers with a Legal Entity account at the bank, whether self-employed, individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) or small entrepreneurs, can use the new card to facilitate payments and ensure greater security in online purchases.

Despite the different look, the card works in the same way as the others. There are no annual fees and all transactions can be controlled through the application.

According to Nubank, the new color makes it possible to differentiate between cards for individuals and cards for companies. The entrepreneur who owns both, can separate his cats more easily.

Who can apply?

As previously mentioned, the launch is exclusive to people with a Legal Entity account at fintech. To acquire the new card, the customer must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Have a current card with a term close to expiration;

Never having asked for a card in the PJ account;

Lost or stolen card.

The applicant is subject to credit analysis to obtain the release of the silver card. In addition, the credit function is still being released to corporate customers, gradually, and should reach all of them in the coming months.

Nubank Ultraviolet Card

Nubank also offers the Ultravioleta card, launched in July 2021. It is fintech’s Mastercard Black. It offers benefits such as access to airport lounges, travel insurance, secure purchase, extended warranty, among others.

In addition, Ultravioleta gives 1% cashback on all purchases and this amount yields 200% of the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate). This cashback, unlike other options on the market, does not expire and can be exchanged for miles or redeemed for your own account.

The design is also different: the card has no numbers and is made of metal.

However, unlike the common Roxinho card, this model charges an annual fee of R$ 49. Only people who have bills above R$ 5 thousand or have more than R$ 150 thousand invested in Nubank are exempt from this cost.

How to apply?

In the app, you can view available credit card options. If Nubank Ultravioleta is released, just follow the step by step to confirm the contract.

