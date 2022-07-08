A few days ago, the name of the model Dominique Honnebier started to pop up for many Brazilians. The Dutchman was praised by Anitta, 29, while the artist was performing in Holland. The artist stopped the show and said: “I’ve never seen such a beautiful person in my entire life, I’m blown away”.

After the praise, the model already has more than 150 thousand followers on her Instagram and risks phrases in Portuguese in her Stories. In his profile bio, he describes himself as “just a random Dutchman with two dogs”.

Photo: Anitta stopped the show in Holland to praise the beauty of Dominique Honnebier – Reproduction @valentine_domm

Honnebier is the boyfriend of Brazilian digital influencer Gaby Costa, and often shares selfies showing off his blonde hair and blue eyes, as well as photos and Stories of his workouts at the gym and also of his dogs, Olly and Diggle.

Last Tuesday (5), when Anitta saw him, he was with Gaby Costa, who explained to the singer that the model was her boyfriend. “What a handsome boyfriend, people,” she said, in response to the influencer.

Honnebier liked the singer’s praise and shared the video on Instagram. “Apparently I’m the most handsome man Anitta has ever seen,” she wrote in Portuguese jokingly. He then explained that he was at the show with his girlfriend when the singer stopped the song to talk to them.