Who is the new TV heartthrob, former child actor, who won back Larissa Manoela’s heart

As Rico, in “Cara e Coragem”, André Luiz Frambach has made fans’ hearts beat faster. Not just theirs… Larissa Manoela’s too. In the case of the star, in fact, it is more about reconquering. At the age of 25, the former child actor and newly elevated to the position of global heartthrob and the protagonist of “Beyond Illusion” are together again. The two artists already had a relationship last year.

To the delight of admirers, they have appeared in photos together, accompanied by friends and even holding hands. Recently, for example, André won, on the web, a compliment from Larissa for posing shirtless on the beach. “It’s just that with a view like that, the photographer doesn’t even have a job”, she praised, at the time.

See more: Ana Paula Almeida launches book about Paquita’s life and cites rules: ‘Walk with your belly always shrunk and never kiss on the mouth’

Woman shows Mario Frias in hospital after heart attack: ‘It was desperate’

Like Larissa, André already has many years of career, despite his young age. His first appearance on TV took place in 2007, in the episode of the special “For all my life” that narrated the story of Leandro and Leonardo. At the time, he gave life to Leandro when he was a child.

André Luiz Frambach as Leandro in “For all my life” Photo: Reproduction

Since then, he has done several works and participated in Globo, such as in “Duas Caras”, in 2008; “The Favorite”, in the same year; was Cridinho in “Passione”, in 2010; “We were Six”, in 2019; in addition to productions in cinema and other broadcasters.

He was also a romantic partner of Rayssa Bratillieri in “Malhação: Vidas Brasileiras”, in 2018. In this case, art and real life gave that mixed, since the two artists dated.

André Luiz Frambach Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

The relationship with Larissa, which lasted a few months, took place in July last year. The two met during the filming of the movie “Airplane Mode”, in which they made a romantic couple. Soon after, the actor had a brief relationship with Duda Reis, ex-fiancée of Nego do Borel.

Followed by more than 1.2 million people on Instagram, André often shares part of his life with fans on the web. He shares records in the most diverse situations: he appears shirtless at the beach, pool, in the middle of nature or in training to keep fit. He also appears with his family, backstage at work or making that good mess with friends.

Larissa Manoela and André holding hands Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

André Luiz Framback Photo: Fábio Guimarães

Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach lived a romance last year Photo: reproduction/ instagram

André Luiz and co-workers in “Cara e Coragem” Photo: Reproduction- Instagram