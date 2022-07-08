Why did CVC (CVCB3) shares jump 10% this Thursday? Is it time to invest?

You papers gives CVC Brazil (CVCB3) were among the highest in the Ibovespa (IBOV) this Thursday (7).

The shares advanced 10.32%, quoted at R$ 7.48.

For Pedro Galdi, analyst at Mirae Assetthe reason that drives the rise in stocks is the fall in the dollar.

O dollar it was down at the opening of today’s trading session, which, from Galdi’s perspective, helps CVC’s share recovery.

“The share price has suffered strongly. The climb in the dollar over the last few weeks affects travel decisions and, consequently, revenues,” he explains.

According to the Mirae analyst, the Stock Exchanges operate higher in a “technical adjustment”. As the CVC stock was depreciated, the falling dollar occasionally influences the performance of this stock.

Is it time to put the papers in the wallet?

According to Galdi, the positive performance of CVC shares depends a lot on the dollar.

For the analyst, despite the stock being well discounted, “to take a position in it, a long-term positioning must be taken into account”.

Galdi recalls that investors should keep in mind the high interest rates in the United States and a possible recession in sight, which “tend to generate exchange rate volatility, which can affect the company in the short term”, he points out.

From the perspective of the Mirae analyst, it is only worth betting on the shares if it is for the long term.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute investment advice..

Follow Money Times on Linkedin!

Stay informed, post and interact with Money times on linkedin. In addition to staying on top of the main news, you have exclusive content about careers, participate in polls, understand the market and how to be ahead in your work. But that’s not all: you open new connections and find people who are a good addition to your network. No matter your profession, follow Money Times on Linkedin!