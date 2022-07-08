Why is milk so expensive? Understand the rise in prices – Business

Consuming milk became more expensive. The item was one of the main drivers of the increase in the basic food basket in June in Fortaleza, rising 10.15% in a month according to data from the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

Those who go to supermarkets often find a liter of milk costing above BRL 7which scares the consumer used to pay less than R$ 4 not so long ago.

In this context, one of the alternatives found by many consumers is the similar productssuch as whey and milk mix, at more affordable prices.

The rise in the price of milk is related to a seasonality which was already expected, but it is also a reflection of a increase in production costs due to the rise in commodities such as corn and soybeans, the main inputs for the manufacture of animal feed.

Prices should not increase in the very short term, but, according to the president of the Union of the Dairy Industry in the State of Ceará (Sindlaticínios), José Antunes Mota, the trend is up until september and october.

off-season

The period between July and September is considered off-season for milk production in Brazil, especially in the Southeast region, where the largest national production is. According to the president of Sindilacticínios, the supply in Ceará is being carried out practically only by local production.

José Antunes Mota president of Sindilacticíneos Cheese, curd, dairy drink and yogurt are also rising. Today there is practically only Bethany, because very little milk is coming from the South”.

With lower productivity, the price paid to producers rises and, consequently, charged to the consumer.

José Antunes points out that producers received in October last year R$ 1.96 per liter of milk and that this value rose to an average of R$ 2.50 at the time. “Despite being in a winter season, there was a substantial improvement for the producer”, he says.

A rise of BRL 0.10 in the amount paid per liter was passed on to producers at the beginning of the month and another BRL 0.20 is scheduled for July 15, according to the president of the Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of Ceará. (Faec), Amilcar Silveira.

“Prices in the south of the country have been increasing significantly. Today, a liter of milk in the South of the country costs between R$ 3.3 and R$ 3.6 to the producer. The average price today in Ceará should be something between R$ 2.5. There was a pass-through, but the price should increase. It takes a readjustment, including for the producer to survive”, he defends.

As Amilcar, even with the increase in remuneration to producers in the middle of July, there is no forecast that there will be a new high for the consumer.

Production costs

In addition to the issue of supply and demand, the rise in the price of milk is influenced by the increase in production costs, mainly due to the rise in commodities such as soybeans, corn, and even oil.

Economist Alex Araújo points out that animal feed had a price increase above inflation. The above-average rainfall also affected some pastures, leading to greater dependence on feed.

He points out that the rise in fuels also impacts the final price due to the need for transport from the producing centers to the final consumer.

Dairy production in Brazil is very concentrated, the main basin being the region formed by the states of Minas, São Paulo and Goiás. In the Northeast we have two important basins, one in Ceará, on the Jaguaribe River, and another in the integration of the states of Pernambuco, Alagoas and Sergipe. Because of this concentration, the cost of transport is so relevant”.

José Antunes defends prioritizing the supply of the domestic market in relation to commodity exports.

“We export our soy and our corn and it is very expensive in the domestic market. This affects the dairy farmer, passes on to the dairy and passes on to the supermarkets,” he says.

Is this content useful to you?

