Widow of Zé Leôncio, Filó is alone on the farm and lives in eternal mourning for the death of her husband

In wetland, Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) you will end up developing a heart problem, but you will not take care of yourself. When doing some tests in the capital, the doctor will say that he will have to undergo heart surgery, but when he returns to the countryside, he will lie to Filo (Dira Paes) revealing that he is in good health.

In the last chapter, Zé Leôncio will feel a strong pang in his heart, he will not resist and he will die. He, by the way, will become Velho do Rio, becoming the new protector of the Pantanal. Philo, on the other hand, will suffer greatly from the loss of the great love of his life.

In a touching scene, Filó will be sitting in an armchair in front of the farm and, alone, will lament: “It’s only these children who see this Old Man from Rio. Is it really my Zé Leoncio? Why don’t you show up to me?”will speak the character of Dira Paes, who will end the plot as a widow and without a husband.

The plot, adapted by Bruno Luperiwas originally written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and aired on the extinct Rede Manchete in 1990. In the main roles, the telenovela has Alanis Guillen, Jesuíta Barbosa, Marcos Palmeira, Irandhir Santos, Dira Paes, Karine Teles, Murilo Benício and Osmar Prado.