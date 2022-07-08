Wife shows Mário Frias in hospital after heart attack: “It was desperate”







Wife shows Mário Frias in hospital after heart attack Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Juliana Frias

Mário Frias (PL), former special secretary for Culture, was visited by his children at Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Brasília, where he remains hospitalized after suffering a myocardial infarction on Monday night, 4th. The actor’s wife, Juliana Frias shared the moment on Instagram and also made a post saying it was ‘desperate’ to see him feel ‘so much pain’.

“Wrinkled. Tired. Hospital routine is not easy. A shower to send everything bad away and a huge kiss to all of you who are rooting for Mario to get well soon. And he will be. ?). Lots of medication and still under observation. My love, my life, it was desperate to see him feel so much pain, what anguish, I wanted to pass on to me, it was Punk. God protect you husband, I need you so much!”, she posted .

The hospital where the actor and former Special Secretary for Culture is hospitalized reported that he showed an evolutionary improvement and the clinical picture remains stable. According to the medical report, he underwent a cardiac catheterization with thrombus removal.

After the procedure, Mário Frias is admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital Santa Lucia. The actor is not expected to be discharged.

“In view of this fact, unfortunately I will not attend the agendas and commitments made for the next few days. I thank you for your understanding and I count on everyone’s prayers. on Instagram.

This is the third time that the pre-candidate for federal deputy needs to undergo the cardiac procedure. At age 50, Mário Frias has already performed a catheterization in December last year and another in May this year.