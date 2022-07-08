Will it be the end of the ‘summer’? Find out how the weather is in SC this weekend

Saturday (9) in Santa Catarina should start with fog isolated by the State, which dissipates during the morning. Throughout the day, the weather is stable, with the presence of sun and some clouds. The minimums can reach 7°C at dawn, in the Midwest, Plateaus and Serra.

Between the coast and the Vale do Itajaí, the minimum is between 11°C and 15°C. In the other regions they oscillate between 16°C and 21°C. In the afternoon, the maximum varies between 19°C and 24°C in Santa Catarina, reaching 28°C in the Far West and on the South Coast.

In the Great West, the humidity is below 40%. Occasional gusts of wind between 40 km/h and 55 km/h may be recorded.

Sunday (10) will be predominantly sunny in Santa Catarina. Dawn should have minimums between 8°C and 11°C in the Plateaus, Midwest and Grande Florianópolis Serrana. On the coast and Vale do Itajaí, the minimum is between 12°C and 16°C.

In the rest of the state, they vary between 17°C and 20°C. In the afternoon, the maximum reaches 28°C in the South Coast and in the Great West. In the other regions, they oscillate between 20°C and 26°C. Wind gusts of up to 50 km/h can be recorded on the coast.

But what about this Friday (8)?

This Friday, the passage of a cold front across the ocean causes the sun to appear between clouds throughout the day, especially in the south of the state, where there is a chance of light and isolated rain, according to the Civil Defense. Winds blow from the southeast/east quadrant along the coast.

Between the North Plateau and the Great West, the relative humidity can be close to 30% during the afternoon. Check the maximums and minimums: