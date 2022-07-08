William Bonner does not present ‘Jornal Nacional’ for the second day in a row and viewers question removal: “Where are you?”

The journalist did not appear on the bench once again and the followers found the situation strange.

On the last night of Thursday (7), the “National Journal”the nightly news TV Globoaired and caught the public’s attention. William Bonnerjournalist at the head of the newsstand for years, did not present the program for the second consecutive night. Renata Vasconcelloshis partner on the news, shared the bench with Flávio Fachel.

It’s not the first time Bonner has walked away from JN. Earlier this year, the journalist took time out to recover from COVID-19 after testing positive. In May, he had to leave due to a voice problem, and soon after, he left again to take his vacation.

The lack of explanation of the new absence caused confusion among William’s viewers and followers. On his social media, comments questioned where he was and what would have happened: “Where are you at JN?” asked one. Another one made a request: “Don’t go away from Jornal Nacional, Bonner”.

So far, neither Globo nor the journalist have explained the situation. It is also not known whether he will be present in this Friday’s edition (8) of Jornal Nacional and how long this current distance will last.