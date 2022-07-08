Winner of R$ 51.8 million at Mega-Sena in SC withdraws prize | Santa Catarina

O winner of the most recent Mega-Sena draw already started the process for the withdrawal of prize , according to Caixa Econômica Federal. The winner will receive BRL 51,830,706.79 . he made a single bet on a lottery blumenauin the Itajaí Valley.

According to Caixa, the winner started the payment process at an agency on Thursday (7). The result of the contest came out on Wednesday (6).

The lottery where he made the bet, called Salto do Norte, already had two winning draws this year, both within a week (check more information below). Together, the gamblers took R$ 60.3 million. The other winner invested in Dupla Sena and won R$ 8.5 million.

The owner of the lottery, Gisele Gilli Pauly, said that she does not know who the lucky ones are, as single bets are the most common and, therefore, have a greater volume of bets.

2 of 2 Lotérica Salto do Norte, in Blumenau — Photo: Patrick Rodrigues/NSC Lotérica Salto do Norte, in Blumenau — Photo: Patrick Rodrigues/NSC

Since it was opened 10 years ago, the biggest prize for a bet placed there had been BRL 630,000. Gisele said that after Lotérica da Velha, in the same city, had several winners, the number of games in her establishment practically doubled.

The city of Vale do Itajaí had 38 winning lottery bets this year. Adding all the prizes, the amount is R$ 215.5 million.

From January to June this year, Blumenau had, on average, six winning bets per month. Half of them were made at Lotérica da Velha. Adding up all the prizes at this establishment, they were R$ 154.8 million. Most were divided, as they were pools.

Blumenau has more than BRL 200 million in lottery prizes in 2022

Adding the amounts paid so far in Blumenau, it would be possible to pay each of the 366 thousand residents of the municipality about R$ 586.76. As for the economy, the R$ 215 million distributed in prizes are equivalent to 1.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) city, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The fourth prize was drawn in São Paulo. See the dozens drawn: 09 – 12 – 26 – 29 – 46 – 47.

Check out the highlights of Blumenau in the lotteries below.

Betting mode with more prizes​

Mega Seine: 21

Double Seine: 5

Lucky Day: 5

Quine: 4

Lotofácil: 1

Timemania: 1

Number of winning bets per month​ in the 1st semester

January: 3

February: 3

March: 11

April: 6

May: 3

June: 10

Total winning lottery bets​

Old Lottery: 16

North Lottery: 2

Blumenau Lottery: 2

Mega Lucky Lottery: 2

Parakeet Lottery House: 2

Lucky Stop Lottery: 2

Lottery Salto do Norte: 2

Central Lottery: 1

Lottery Germania: 1

Wan Dall lottery: 1

Real Lottery: 1

Rackoff Lottery: 1

Heining lottery: 1

Lottery Park European: 1

Rau Lottery: 1

Lottery Imbuia: 1

The next contest (2,499) will be on Saturday (9). The prize is estimated at R$ 3 million.

Understand how Mega-Sena works and how likely you are to win the prize

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.