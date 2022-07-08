Winter is the time for the most recurrent cardiovascular diseases

posted on 07/07/2022 17:25 / updated on 07/07/2022 17:28



Doctor at the Instituto do Coração de Taguatinga (ICTCor), Thiago Siqueira was the interviewee of the CB. Health – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The meter of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, the Cardiometer, found that 206,000 Brazilians died in the first half of 2022 from such diseases. In an interview with CB.Saúde — program of the Mail in partnership with TV Brasília, with a presentation by journalist Carmen Souza — the cardiologist from the Instituto do Coração de Taguatinga (ICTCor) Thiago Siqueira analyzes this phenomenon.

The arrival of winter reveals some reasons why cardiac activity is greater, as the doctor explains. “People start to have a more caloric diet, with alcohol abuse in an attempt to warm up a little more. Another issue is that our body temperature remains constant and for that our body needs to work a little harder. This demand of the organism overloads the heart. It doesn’t mean that healthy people will get heart disease in the winter. These are people who already have a predisposition, with associated risk factors.”

To solve such problems there is not so much mystery but the maintenance of healthy habits, which weigh more than the genetic factor during the life of a person with a family history. “You can have favorable genetics, with close infarctions, but with healthy living and prevention, there is a high probability that you will not develop cardiovascular disease.”, declares the specialist.

Thiago clarifies that this care must be taken from the beginning of life, being an additional reinforcement for health throughout life: “It must start in childhood. We have to educate our children to have healthy lifestyles. Prevent childhood obesity, which is a worldwide problem. Having a healthy diet and practicing physical activity, at 40 or 50 years old will not become treatment. What we should do is this: seek these habits of life.”

The cardiologist sees women as a separate universe in the recent history of cardiology. By adapting to triple working hours, accumulating household chores, work and a greater amount of stress, they began to suffer from greater risk factors. “They have assumed different roles within society and that is very good, but they are overloaded with two or three journeys: they have the family, the house, work outside. She began to have the same risk factors as men: she no longer has time for physical activity, she no longer has such a healthy diet, she has stress. We have to be especially careful with women,” he analyzes.

During the pandemic, the central concern of the specialist doctor is in relation to the persistent absence of patients. “People, known to be afraid to go to the offices, moved away and lost follow-up. That’s something we’re seeing right now. The demand for hospitalizations is very high and not only for covid, but for all diseases, with cardiovascular diseases repressed. Today we should no longer fear Covid, but fear other diseases”, he says.

*Intern under the supervision of Nahima Maciel