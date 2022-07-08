With a low quorum in the session, Lira gives up voting for the PEC that creates benefits in an election year | Policy

Due to the quorum considered insufficient (427 of the 513 deputies present at around 7:30 pm), the Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) decided to postpone the vote on the Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) to next Tuesday (12). which, in an election year, creates social benefits for the poor portion of the population and for some professional categories.

The postponement is interpreted by the opposition as a defeat for the government, which was trying to complete the vote on this matter before the end of this week, in order to try to make it possible to start paying benefits by August 1st.

The measures provided for in the PEC (see further below) should result in an unforeseen expenditure of R$ 41.2 billion and will require the declaration of a “state of emergency” in the country in order to circumvent the legislation, which prohibits the generation of new expenses in an election year. Before the government started to defend it, the proposal was dubbed “PEC Kamikaze” by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who considered the original text “suicidal” for posing a risk to public accounts.

PEC ‘Kamikaze’: It’s ‘to outmaneuver the law’, says expert

Lira said he did not want to “risk” the vote on this PEC with the number of parliamentarians present (427). According to the Constitution, the approval of a PEC requires at least 308 favorable votes. The opposition has been pressing against the proposal as it considers it an illegal attempt by the government to boost the pre-campaign for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Just to clarify, I will not risk this PEC or the next PEC [que trata do piso salarial para os enfermeiros] with this quorum in the House today, 427 [deputados]. There being nothing else to discuss, I will close the work”, said Lira.

The president of the Chamber called a new vote on this proposal for next Tuesday (12). On the same day, according to Lira, will be voted on a PEC that enables the salary floor for nurses.

Before the end of the session, the deputies approved a request to end the discussion of the matter, approved with 303 votes in favour. Made at the request of the government, the request serves as a “thermometer” to determine the presence in votes of this type and, although approved, indicated that the favorable votes would not be enough for the approval of the matter.

Allied with the Planalto, Arthur Lira articulated a series of regimental maneuvers to approve the matter this week, even calling a plenary session at 6:30 am this Thursday, lasting less than a minute, to enable the proposal to be voted on in a special committee. . Due to a request for a view, voting in the committee, a stage prior to the plenary, required a deadline of two plenary sessions after reading the report.

The maneuvers to speed up the process consisted of:

annex the PEC to another proposed amendment to the Constitution, which deals with incentives for biofuels and which had already passed through the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ). With that, the text skipped a step and was already analyzed by a special commission;

call an extraordinary session this Thursday morning with the objective of helping to count the deadline of two sessions for the vote on the text in the special commission;

keep the text approved in the Senate. This is because, if the content were changed, the PEC would need to return for a new analysis by the senators, which would delay the enactment and payment of benefits sponsored by the government.

At the beginning of the session, independent and opposition deputies presented questions of order to the president of the Chamber, arguing that the maneuvers to advance the vote on the proposal were not regimented.

“With the addition carried out, the PEC 1 of 2022 [PEC Kamikaze] is circumventing the regimental provision to have its admissibility analyzed by the CCJ, which at least needs to express itself on the constitutional basis of the issue that affects [temas] serious and sensitive, such as public spending in the election”, argued deputy Thiago Mitraud (Novo-MG).

Lira denied this and the other points of order and argued that the addition of one proposal to another is a “faculty, not an obligation” and that, therefore, it would give “discretionary margin” for the president of the House to decide on the subject.

Even in favor of the content of the matter, opposition deputies argue that the measure, on the eve of the election and with a deadline to end (until the end of the year) is an “electoral” maneuver to win votes for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro.

“President Bolsonaro and his base discovered today that those who are hungry are in a hurry. Those who are hungry have been in a hurry for many months, for many years. you are proposing with this PEC”, criticized the deputy Sâmia Bomfim (PSOL-SP).

Government allies argue that applying the state of emergency for this year is justified, mainly, due to the “domino effect” of the pandemic and due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Talking about the destruction of the fiscal here is not reasonable. We collect on fuel, we collect on royalties, on special participations, we collect on Petrobras dividends, on commercialization of surplus oil from the pre-salt, amounts that exceed R$ 68 billion above the If this does not affect the parameters of fiscal quality, the Parliament should reflect on these rules, but not accept the reproach that the ceiling is breached here for any reason”, said deputy Christino Áureo (PP-RJ).

The text has already been approved in the Senate, on the 30th. On the morning of this Thursday, it was approved in the special committee of the Chamber that analyzed the matter. The opposition sees the PEC as an electoral action by the government. He emphasizes that the measures are only valid until the end of the year and, in addition, they will compromise public accounts. Even so, in the Senate, oppositionists voted in favor of the text.

This Thursday, Deputy Nereu Crispim (PSD-RS) entered the Federal Supreme Court with an action to suspend the PEC. Minister André Mendonça rejected the request.

Understand what PEC Kamikaze is

