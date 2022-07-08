With abdominal injury, Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon before the semifinals – 07/07/2022

Rafael Nadal will not enter the court to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon. With one abdomen injurythe Spaniard, who beat the American Taylor Fritz in the sacrifice this Wednesday, withdrew from the tournament. He would duel with Australian Nick Kyrgios for a spot in the grass slam final.

On Thursday afternoon, the Spanish newspaper “Marca” reported that Nadal had a 7mm injury to an abdominal muscle, but that he intended to go on court anyway. The 36-year-old veteran was already working with a bandage in the abdominal region, but the pain was really evident only this Wednesday, in the game against Fritz, valid for the quarterfinals. After asking for medical attention, Rafa spent a lot of time serving at only 160 km/m (his average first serves is above 180 km/h) and always to the same side – the opponent’s left.

For Nadal, abandonment means the end of the chance to complete the actual Grand Slam – a feat in which a tennis player wins the four biggest tournaments on the planet in the same season. The veteran was champion of the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year and already had 19 consecutive victories in this type of competition in 2022. The last man to close the Grand Slam was Australian Rod Laver, in 1969. Last year, Novak Djokovic won the first three slams on the calendar, but lost the final of the US Open.

“I have a rupture in my abdominal muscle that there is a great risk of getting worse if I keep playing. I spent the day and night thinking about the situation and I came to the conclusion that what would benefit me here would be to win. In this sense, it is practically impossible to think about win two matches of this level with an injured abdominal and knowing that, playing tomorrow, if I managed to win, how would I get to Sunday, no? After talking a lot with the team, I came to the decision that cost me a lot, but that’s what I feel and believe I make the right decision. The experience I have with these kinds of things is that when someone has this injury, it’s very difficult.”he said at a press conference convened to make the announcement. “I have the experience of the 2009 US Open, when I had a decision like that, I kept playing and multiplied the injury by eight”he added.

In 2009, Nadal had a similar injury, but he continued in the US Open dispute and, in the semifinals, he was unable to overcome Argentine Juan Martín del Potro, serving weaker and always to the same side. The Argentine won that match in three sets and advanced to the final, when he defeated Roger Federer in a comeback and won his only career slam title.

“I’m in the semifinals, I’m playing well and, if I’m healthy, I see myself with a chance to win the title. Of course, I’m not especially happy, as you can imagine, but tomorrow will be another day. I try to be realistic and put positive things in the balance. and negative. The positives are many and I feel lucky. There are so many unforgettable experiences that I have no reason to complain. Things happen, and an injury like this is much easier to accept than that of the foot because it has a natural and it is possible to continue with the calendar. Now it is time to look ahead, to the next goals and with the will”said Nadal.

without Nadal, Nick Kyrgios advances straight to Wimbledon final. The Australian will thus make his first slam final. The other semi, scheduled for this Friday, will be between Novak Djokovic, six-time Wimbledon champion and current champion of the tournament, against Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who will make his first semi in a tournament of this size.

