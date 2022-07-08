With BBB champion and sister of Deolane Bezerra, journalist exposes alleged list of candidates for reality; MC Gui’s fiancee is speculated

The new edition of the rural reality is scheduled to premiere in September this year, according to columnist

“The Farm 14“, a new edition of the rural reality, is scheduled to premiere in September 2022. According to information provided by columnist Fefito, from UOL Splash, record would even have hit the hammer and determined the program’s launch date: the 13th.

According to journalist Fábia Oliveira, from the IN OFF, Emily Araújo would be one of the top listed for the attraction. Besides the BBB 17 championDeborah Albuquerque (ex-Power Couple Brasil) and Dayanne Bezerra (sister of Deolane Bezerra) would be in advanced negotiations to join the cast.

Dayanne, by the way, would have been nominated by Deolane herself. Also as revealed by Fábia, the widow of MC Kevin would be one of the dreams of Rodrigo Carelli, television director, but the lawyer allegedly refused the invitation because of the elections.

Bia Michellebride of MC GUI, would also be on the list of probes by the São Paulo broadcaster. Other names speculated were Matheus Novinho, Marthina Brandt, Negão da BL, Norton Mello and the singer Pablo. For more reality show news, follow the Bolavip Brazil.