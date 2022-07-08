With boos and applause, Lula’s act in RJ is marked by PT-PSB dispute

The atmosphere heated up among the PT and PSB pre-candidates for the Senate in Rio de Janeiro during an act by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) tonight at Cinelândia, downtown. The tension was evident in the speeches of both, while in the audience activists from both parties reproduced the dispute with boos and applause and even in projections on the buildings in the square.

Lula arrived in the state at the height of the clash over the nomination for the Senate on the ticket that he composes with federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), pre-candidate for the government. The PT supports state deputy André Ceciliano (PT-RJ), president of Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro), but federal deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ) maintains its pre-candidacy —supported by PSOL.

As Lula’s pre-candidate, Ceciliano was part of the main platform, with the right to a speech, jingle and photo on the big screen. Holding hands, Lula, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), pre-candidate for vice president, Freixo and Ceciliano showed unity in front of the stage in the act that brought together thousands of people. However, in his speech, Lula made no mention of Ceciliano or the dispute for the Senate nomination.

Molon, who did not remain on stage, spoke briefly as a party leader before Lula’s arrival, when there was still no live broadcast. He stabbed his opponent.

“Today, Rio has the regret of having three Bolsonarist senators representing our state, they didn’t bring anything to Rio de Janeiro, they didn’t bring a single legacy. We need to change this history, face the [presidente Jair] Bolsonaro with determination and without conciliation. We need to face and defeat [o governador do RJ] Cláudio Castro, without conciliation and ambiguities”, spoke Molon.

Without mentioning the name of the current president of Alerj, Molon made an indirect point to Ceciliano, who, despite formally forming an opposition to the Castro government, has good relations with the governor and parliamentarians from the PL, his and Bolsonaro’s party.

While Molon spoke, PT activists sang: “Molon, I’m not mistaken, the senator is Ceciliano.”

Ceciliano replied shortly afterwards with Lula standing beside him. The deputy spoke for about ten minutes and raised his tone, also without mentioning his opponent.

“I want, President Lula, to tell you that I will be a soldier on your side. I never left the Workers’ Party, I stayed. I defended your legacy, I defended President Dilma [Roussef], but the cowards left. The cowards left and that’s why, President Lula, I want to be the PT senator.”

Molon began his political career for the PT in 1999. For the party, he was state deputy in Rio for two terms (2003 to 2010) and federal deputy from 2011. In 2015, after 16 years, he left the party to join the Sustainability Network , founded by Marina Silva. Ceciliano has been a member of the PT since 1996.

Even Juliano Medeiros, president of the PSOL, entered the controversy indirectly.

“It is a front of seven parties. This requires a lot of dialogue, generosity, patience, willingness to build syntheses. I am sure that, here in Rio de Janeiro, despite the difficulties, we will also build these syntheses, with generosity, understanding who has better conditions to defeat the far-right candidates”, he declared, on stage.

In the most recent survey, by Real Time Big Data, Molon appears with 14% of voting intentions, technically tied with Senator Romário (PL), while Ceciliano registers 4%.

PSB and PT militants compete for the nomination of the Senate ticket with projections on buildings during Lula’s act at Cinelândia, in Rio Image: Lola Ferreira/UOL

Molon and Ceciliano each have the support of three parties in the coalition of Freixo and Lula in Rio. In addition to the PSB, PSOL and Rede Sustentabilidade endorse Molon’s pre-candidacy. PT, PCdoB and PV defend that the president of Alerj be the pre-candidate.

The contest wasn’t just on stage. Militants from both parties reacted to the speeches and entries of each of the pre-candidates with applause and boos. Even a building facing the square, positioned in front of the stage, became a space for dispute: before the act began, a projection appeared with the names of Lula, Freixo and Molon. It didn’t take long for a projection to be made in the same building with the name of Ceciliano.

In addition to the three pre-candidates, former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), deputy on the ticket and the only one to speak the name of Molon, were on stage, along with federal deputies Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ) and Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR). ), party president, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), former senator Lindbergh Farias (PT), former minister Aloizio Mercadante (PT) and councilor Tarcísio Motta (PSOL).

Explosive artifact in the act

The act began in a tumultuous way. A homemade bomb with feces was thrown at the public that was following the act around 18:50, before Lula took the stage.

The artifact —made with a bottle PET— caused a loud bang and spread a bad smell in the place. Nobody got hurt. A suspect —whose identity has not been revealed— was arrested, according to the Military Police.

The place where the bomb fell was isolated and the material was quickly collected by civil firefighters. Activities on the platform, which had already started, were paralyzed for just over 20 minutes until Lula arrived.

A man who had infiltrated the Cinelândia act threw an explosive device from June festivals into the area surrounded by the stage. As he fled, he was detained by police officers. #5BPM and driven to the 5DP pic.twitter.com/Y1XxzgDtQB — @pmerj (@PMERJ) July 7, 2022

Also according to the PM, three witnesses accompanied the agents in the presentation of the occurrence.

Lula’s publicist said, in a statement, that there were “two fireworks (…) thrown from outside into the area of ​​the act” and denied the existence of feces in the artifacts. However, the report by UOL found on the spot that it was feces. Members of event security also confirmed the information.

The homemade bomb was thrown over the guardrails near the left side of the stage set up in Cinelândia, a traditional point of political acts in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The artifact was launched from Evaristo da Veiga street, between the National Library and the Municipal Theater.

The internal security scheme set up in the square prevented the entry of bottles and subjected everyone to a search and a metal detector.

The insulation of the stage area was made with metal plates. However, the area of ​​the stairs of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (to the right of the stage) was occupied by militants and supporters, armed with musical instruments and flags of social movements.

The proximity of the Chamber to the stage allowed hundreds of people who did not pass through the security of the event to stay within a few meters of those on stage. On the left side of the stage, the National Library closed its stairs.