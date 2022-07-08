With Lula’s support, Kalil leads the race for the government of Minas, research shows

Data from the Genial/Quaest survey released this Friday 8th show the leadership of the current governor Romeu Zema (Novo) in the race for the Palácio da Liberdade. Novo’s pre-candidate appears with 44% of voting intentions in the first round, against 26% for Alexandre Kalil (PSD).

The pre-candidate candidate Carlos Viana (PSL) appears with 2% of intentions, in third place.

The survey also simulated other scenarios, with fewer candidates in the running. In what are considered only the top three, still in the first round, Zema appears with 46% of voting intentions, Kalil goes to 29% and Carlos Viana, 5%.

For an eventual second round, the research projected two scenarios. In the first, Zema would defeat Kalil by 50% to 34%. The current governor would also beat Viana by 61% to 15%.

The survey shows, however, a conjunction of factors that express that the race for government is far from being defined.

The research simulated a scenario in which presidential support is tied to the name of the pre-candidates. With Lula’s support, Kalil is the fastest growing going from 29% to 42%. Zema drops from 46% to 26% with the support of Luiz Felipe D’ávila, and Carlos Viana rises from 5% to 15% with the support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).