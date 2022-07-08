With ‘Stranger Things’ star in the crowd, São Paulo has a decision-making mood at Morumbi

After rival Palmeiras received the entire cast of the series ‘The Boys’ at its stadium on Wednesday, Sao Paulo was not far behind and took to Morumbi on Thursday night, for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana before the Universidad Católica, in Chile, star Jamie Campbell Bower, one of the protagonists of the series ‘Stranger Things’, one of the most watched on streaming platforms.

Jamie Campbell Bower at the entrance of Morumbi: star is cheering for Tricolor (Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/LANCE!)

Singer and also movie stars, Bower is known for playing Vecna, the monster of the last season of the series.

The actor arrived at around 8:30 pm (GMT) at Morumbi and in conversation with aides said he ‘never felt an atmosphere like this.’ After the arrival of the São Paulo delegation at the stadium, he went up to the pitch and was cheered by the public in the northern sector.

And the mood of Morumbi tonight for the decisive duel is really different and refers to the best moments of decision of Copa Libertadores. More than 40,000 fans are expected for the game.

The winner of São Paulo and Católica faces Ceará in the quarterfinals of the continental competition.

For the game, where Tricolor enters the field with the advantage of a 4-2 victory in Santiago last week, coach Rogério Ceni selected the team with Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Rafinha, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Patrick and Welington; Luciano and Eder.

Despite having returned to training and being cleared by the medical department, Nikão was not included for tonight’s match. Only Talles Costa is back after ten matches away.

André Anderson, who was hoping to appear among the starting 11 since Calleri, Igor Vinícius and Nestor are suspended, is the low point of the day. He was spared due to physical pain.

