With tax reduction, the price of a liter of regular gasoline in Curitiba is below R$ 6 – CBN Curitiba – A Rádio Que Toca Notícia

According to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price of ordinary gasoline in Paraná in the month of May was R$ 7.28; in June, of R$ 7.19, but in this first week of July, the consumer already notices a significant reduction.

On the morning of this Thursday (7), for example, gas stations in the capital of Paraná were already offering a liter of regular gasoline at R$ 5.99, a reduction of 17.7% in the average price that was charged in the month. past.

This change in prices was caused by two reasons, after the Federal Government zeroed PIS and Cofins taxes on the liter of fuel by the end of the year and the reduction of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) by a law complement sanctioned by the Federal Government and followed by the Government of Paraná, reducing ICMS from 29% to 18%.

However, it is possible that the values ​​will drop even further in the coming days. According to the Union of Retail Fuel and Convenience Stores of the State of Paraná (Paranapetro), the reduction of ICMS on fuel at gas stations in the state should come gradually, according to the value of refineries and distributors.

On the other hand, those who supply with hydrated ethanol (alcohol), do not see such a significant reduction. In May, according to the ANP, the average price per liter of the product charged at gas stations was R$5.60. In June, the average price was R$ 5.29 and in the first days of July, the value reaches R$ 4.99, a reduction of just over 10%.