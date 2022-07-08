Withdrawal of FGTS for 9 million Brazilians goes until July 29

The worker who works with a formal contract has the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service), a kind of savings made up of monthly contributions. This balance can be withdrawn in cases such as dismissal without just cause, or by those who opted for the birthday withdrawal.

O FGTS birthday withdrawal it is a modality that allows the redemption of part of the fund’s resources once a year, always in the month of birth of the citizen. It gives access to a percentage of the money available in linked accounts, plus an additional fixed installment.

The withdrawal period begins on the first business day of the anniversary month and ends on the last business day of the second subsequent month. This means that the citizen has up to three months to get the money.

deadline is ending

For those born in May, the deadline for making the birthday withdrawal ends on July 29. In addition, those born in July who want to migrate to withdraw in 2022 also have until that same date to change modality on the FGTS website or app.

It is worth remembering that the deadline has already passed for birthdays from all months prior to May. For those born in June, the withdrawal remains available until August 31.

2022 Anniversary Loot Dates

Here’s the full schedule for this year’s event:

Birth month withdrawal period January January 3 to March 31 February February 1st and April 29th March March 2 to May 31 April April 1st to June 30th May May 2 to July 29 June June 1st to August 31st July July 1st to September 30th August August 1st to October 31st September September 1st to November 30th October October 3rd to December 30th November November 1st to January 31st, 2023 December December 1st to February 28th, 2023

Anniversary withdrawal amount

As mentioned, the amount to be withdrawn from FGTS accounts depends on the balance available in them. Check all the details in the table below: