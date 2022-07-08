Withdrawal of R$1,000 from the FGTS: CAIXA still releases rescues to workers

The deadline for carrying out the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) remains open. The deposits took place between April and June and benefited more than 40 million workers with available balances in their accounts linked to the Guarantee Fund.

The funds were automatically credited to the digital savings account opened on behalf of each worker in the application box has. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, if there is no movement of values, they will return to the FGTS accounts with due correction.

All workers with available balance on the FGTS can withdraw up to R$ 1,000. In all, about R$ 30 billion were released to serve the holders. According to the information, the amounts can be withdrawn until December 15th of that year.

How to move the balance?

As mentioned, the amounts were deposited in the box has. Through the platform, workers can pay bills and bills, use the virtual debit card for online purchases, recharge their cell phones and pay for purchases made in establishments with the QR code on the machines.

The app also allows funds to be transferred via Pix or to be withdrawn without a specific card. Just go to an ATM or lottery and generate the code for withdrawal in the app. Once this is done, enter the code generated on the platform and redeem the money.

Am I obliged to withdraw?

Not. The withdrawal is optional for the worker, that is, it is up to him to redeem the money or not. If the citizen is not interested in making the withdrawal, he must inform the decision through the FGTS application or at Caixa branches.

Even if the credit has been made in the Digital Social Savings Account, the worker can still choose to undo the automatic credit, just access the mentioned channels until November 10th.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that it is only possible not to move the amounts after they have been credited. It turns out that after December 15th, the funds will be returned to the FGTS account, duly corrected.

service channels

First, in case of doubts, the worker will have the following service channels:

FGTS application and Caixa Econômica Federal agencies:

Consult the amount to be credited;

Check the credit date in the Digital Social Savings Account;

Inform that you do not want to receive the credit of the amount;

Request the return of the amount credited to the FGTS account;

Finally, change in registration to create a Digital Social Savings Account.

Website fgts.caixa.gov.br:

First, carry out the consultation if the worker is entitled to the FGTS Extraordinary Withdrawal;

Finally, check the credit date in the Digital Social Savings Account.