Without Vinícius Lopes, Luís Castro has options to climb Botafogo against Cuiabá for the Brasileirão

With a series of embezzlements, the coach Luís Castro will have ‘headache’ to climb the Botafogo in the duel against cuiabá, on Sunday, at 7 pm, at Arena Pantanal. Among the numerous problems, the offensive sector is the one with the most injured, transitioning or suspended players.

For the duel against Dourado, the Portuguese commander will not be able to count on Vinícius Lopes and Saravia, both suspended for the third yellow card. The natural substitute at right-back will be Daniel Borgeswho has taken turns with the Argentine in the sector and is Alvinegro’s assist leader this season.

On offense, the natural options would be Diego Goncalves and Victor Sá, but both remain injured and will be out of the match. The former entered the second half of the duel against América-MG, at Arena Independência, but felt the back of his right thigh again.

The second, in turn, is out of combat since the defeat to Avaí. Victor Sá had a back injury and since then has not been able to return to the team. Another who also had low back pain was erisonwho also lacked the team in the last two matches.

Therefore, Jeffinho or Daniel Cruz, who recently joined the B team, may have the opportunity to start playing in the sector. Both became related after the duel against São Paulo and, frequently, have been left as options on the bench and entered in the second half.

When assembling the team, there is also the possibility of using the Chay acting more from the side. This option is the most difficult to happen, since the shirt 14 has not performed as expected this season and has not had the speed to run and recompose, away from home.

In midfield, Luís Castro gained good news, which was the good performance of Lucas Fernandes against Red Bull Bragantino. The midfielder managed to give more dynamics to the sector and was the most dangerous player on the team.

The problem is due to kayakwho twisted his right knee in a ball dispute with Artur, from Red Bull Bragantino, with just 12 minutes into the game. Del Piage was the substitute in last Monday’s match.

In this Wednesday’s training, another good news took over the Lonier Space. Lucas Piazon advanced in recovery and trained with the rest of the squad. The midfielder had dislocated his shoulder in the confusion with Internacional’s players, in Alvinegro’s epic turn, but still did not guarantee the return for Sunday’s game.

Who also participated in the activity was the right-back Rafaelwho tore his Achilles tendon in January, underwent surgery, and returned to training with the ball. Carlinhos and Gustavo Sauer are in transition phase, while Bren suffered a left knee injury. Botafogo does not officially report the severity of the injuries.

The tendency is for the Portuguese commander to opt for maintaining the scheme with three defenders. Therefore, the experienced Joel Carli will return from suspension and take his place among the holders in place of Philipe Sampaiowho replaced him against Massa Bruta.