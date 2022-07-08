Worker suffers accident at construction site and is hung more than 100 meters high

A worker suffered a work accident at construction site in downtown Toronto (Canada) and stayed hanging over a hundred meters highlast Tuesday (5/7), told the broadcaster CBC.

The man can be heard screaming as he is suspended under a pallet of building materials as it is lowered between skyscrapers. Shocking images, filmed by other workers, were posted on social media.

Worker suffers accident at construction site and hangs more than 100 meters high in Toronto
A worker suffers an accident at a construction site and is left hanging more than 100 meters high in Toronto Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Spectators are heard screaming for the man “Safe!”, as he swings his legs high above the ground. At one point, his helmet falls off his head.

“Oh my God, how the hell did this happen?”says one person on video.

As he descends further, witnesses begin to fear he will be crushed by the load and shout to the crane operator:

“Stop!”

The video does not show him reaching land. But the bosses of the place said that the worker was safely lowered and suffered no serious injuries..

Worker suffers accident at construction site and hangs more than 100 meters high in Toronto
A worker suffers an accident at a construction site and is left hanging more than 100 meters high in Toronto Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Police, fire and ambulance service said they were not called, according to the CBC. Construction company PCL Constructors said one of the worker’s hands got caught in the cable as the heavy material was moved. It was suspended from the fifth to the thirtieth floors without the crane operator noticing.

The Ontario Ministry of Labor is investigating the incident and sent an inspector to the scene.

