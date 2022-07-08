World Allergy Day – PEBMED

Rate our content:
The 8th of July is celebrated by the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Allergy Day. Allergic conditions can lead to mild, moderate and severe conditions.
Definition
Allergies are common reactions that appear at some point in life, from the neonatal age group to adulthood. May cause local or systemic reactions.
Substances that can cause allergies (allergens):
- Grass and pollen — causes allergic rhinitis (hay fever)
- Mites
- animal hair
- Foods like nuts, seafood, eggs or cow’s milk
- Animal/insect bites
- Mold
- Latex
- Chemicals used in hair dyes, makeup, disinfectants, antiseptics
- Medicines such as some antibiotics (penicillin derivatives, for example), dipyrone, ibuprofen and aspirin.
Signs and Symptoms of an Allergic Reaction
- Sneezing, coughing, runny nose
- Red and watery eyes
- wheezing and coughing
- Rash with pruritus (itching)
- Flaky skin/eczema
- Asthma exacerbation
- anaphylactic shock
Key Points
- During hospitalization, the nurse must remember to use flags and question the patient about possible allergies, in order to prevent the risks related to the patient’s contact with possible allergens.
- Preoperative situations where the use of antiseptics and antibiotics exposes the patient to a series of products that can trigger an allergy.
- The use of adhesives during hospitalization should also be judicious. Some patients have specific allergies to latex, microporous adhesives, requiring signage in medical records, bedside, prescription or signage using the color red, for example.
- Allergy “triggers” should be avoided during hospitalization, as they can worsen the patient’s clinical condition, increasing the length of hospital stay.
- Another important moment for high vigilance against reactions is before and during the administration of blood components and antimicrobials — pay attention to possible reactions and infusion time.
- It is important to note that all patient identification must be made on a white wristband, with legible letters (size 12 or 14) and must contain at least 2 identifiers (name, date of birth, mother’s name, medical record number).
Nathalia Schuengue
Adriana Reis
Priscilla Paiva
