World Allergy Day – PEBMED

The 8th of July is celebrated by the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Allergy Day. Allergic conditions can lead to mild, moderate and severe conditions.

Definition

Allergies are common reactions that appear at some point in life, from the neonatal age group to adulthood. May cause local or systemic reactions.

Substances that can cause allergies (allergens):

Grass and pollen — causes allergic rhinitis (hay fever)

Mites

animal hair

Foods like nuts, seafood, eggs or cow’s milk

Animal/insect bites

Mold

Latex

Chemicals used in hair dyes, makeup, disinfectants, antiseptics

Medicines such as some antibiotics (penicillin derivatives, for example), dipyrone, ibuprofen and aspirin.

Signs and Symptoms of an Allergic Reaction

Sneezing, coughing, runny nose

Red and watery eyes

wheezing and coughing

Rash with pruritus (itching)

Flaky skin/eczema

Asthma exacerbation

anaphylactic shock

Key Points

During hospitalization, the nurse must remember to use flags and question the patient about possible allergies, in order to prevent the risks related to the patient’s contact with possible allergens.

Preoperative situations where the use of antiseptics and antibiotics exposes the patient to a series of products that can trigger an allergy.

The use of adhesives during hospitalization should also be judicious. Some patients have specific allergies to latex, microporous adhesives, requiring signage in medical records, bedside, prescription or signage using the color red, for example.

Allergy “triggers” should be avoided during hospitalization, as they can worsen the patient’s clinical condition, increasing the length of hospital stay.

Another important moment for high vigilance against reactions is before and during the administration of blood components and antimicrobials — pay attention to possible reactions and infusion time.

It is important to note that all patient identification must be made on a white wristband, with legible letters (size 12 or 14) and must contain at least 2 identifiers (name, date of birth, mother’s name, medical record number).

