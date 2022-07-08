‘World’s most allergic boy’ dies at 20: ‘Brave’

A young man who became known as “the world’s most allergic boy” has died at age 20 in Grimsby, UK. Paul Braithwaite was diagnosed with a rare and debilitating form of eosinophilic gastroenteritis when he was still a baby and has lived with it to this day, according to the British newspaper The Sun. The disease is so rare that no case has been reported since 1906.

Braithwaite lived in an exhausting condition, where he would vomit and have rashes after coming into contact with sunlight, grass, fabric, dust and animals. To make matters worse, he was also allergic to several foods.

The mother, Kelly Thornton, 46, recounted her son’s daily suffering. “He had every allergy there was, his skin was red and he suffered from it almost daily. His growth was stunted because of the medication he was taking. At 20, he was still wearing clothes for 10-11 year olds.”

Kelly said she is proud of her son’s courage in the fight against the disease. “He had a very complex set of needs and he struggled at every step. He’s been in air ambulances, resuscitation and intensive care but nothing brought him down. He faced it all with the greatest attitude and played with everything. in it, he just moved on.”

Braithwaite’s courage earned some admirers such as the former England coach, Fábio Capello. In 2008, Capello sent a personal note with a signed national team shirt asking him to “stay strong”. “You are a very brave boy. Your family must be very proud.”

Kelly said that in the last two years the boy’s health had deteriorated. “He wanted to eat other foods, but he couldn’t. In the end, he hid and I hated it. He was ashamed of how he looked and how small he was. But the courage and courage that boy had was unparalleled.”

She explained that Braithwaite just wanted a normal life, but he was brave. “He just wanted to live a normal life, he wanted to have a dog, he wanted to learn to drive and he wanted to drive around the block. He was so brave. He didn’t ask to be born that way, and I did everything I could for him.”

Father Darren Braithwaite, 52, says the boy was lonely, which didn’t stop him from being happy. “He loved Manchester United and we went to a match together as part of the Make a Wish charity. He was in his own little world. He was very lonely but he was happy that way. Life is too short. All he ever wanted was be normal”.

Braithwaite’s funeral will be held on July 18.