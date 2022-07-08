World’s most allergic boy dies in England: ‘I wanted to be normal’

Paul Braithwaite, who became known as “the most allergic boy in the world”, died of cancer at the age of 20 on Tuesday (5/7) in Manchester, England.

He was diagnosed with eosinophilic gastroenteropathy at the age of one month, the first recorded case of the disease in the world since 1906. The condition is a chronic allergy, characterized by the entry of blood defense cells into the intestinal tract, causing severe abdominal pain. , in addition to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, itching and skin sores.

Paul lived under a series of dietary and physical restrictions, and had his growth stunted because of the medication he was taking in an attempt to control the problem. At 20, he was still wearing clothes for 10-11 year olds. “All he ever wanted was to be normal,” the young man’s father, Darren Braithwaite, told British newspaper The Sun.

Restrictions during childhood

The health condition made Paul vomit and have skin sores if he came into contact with sunlight, grass, fabrics, dust and animals, for example. Allergies made his skin red, but according to his mother, Kelly, the daily suffering didn’t take away from Paul’s joy.

“He just wanted to live a normal life: he wanted to have a dog, learn to drive and get around the block. He had a very complex set of needs and struggled at every step. He’s been in air ambulances, resuscitation and intensive care and nothing has brought him down,” Paul’s mother told the British newspaper. (With information from Your Health)

