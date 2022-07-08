XP cuts target stock prices of higher capital cost retailers, but only reduces RD recommendation (RADL3)

In a report, XP’s research team lowered target prices for all names in retail coverage, with the higher cost of capital being the main reason for this reduction. However, it maintained the recommendations, with the exception of RD (RADL3), which it downgraded to neutral in the face of limited upside potential.

In addition, XP is more cautious with Natura (NTCO3) and e-commerce names for 2022, and more optimistic for 2023, even after cutting estimates.

More sustainably high inflation has required a tighter monetary cycle, which translates into a more challenging scenario for consumer demand, point out Danniela Eiger, Thiago Suedt and Gustavo Senday, who signed the report.

As a result, analysts have adopted a more conservative stance for 2022-2023, although some companies have surprised positively on results, which has led XP to increase its estimates for 2022 in some cases.

Arezzo&Co (ARZZ3), Assaí (ASAI3), Lojas Renner (LREN3), d1000 ([ativo=DMFV3]) and Pague Menos (PGMN3) stand out as the names have increased net income estimates for 2022, while the list is restricted to Arezzo&Co and d1000 for 2023.

For analysts, one of the main concerns of investors with the valuation of retailers is whether it is not distorted by outdated estimates that do not reflect the current macro scenario. Thus, the brokerage identified that high-quality names have been favored, with Carrefour (CRFB3), RD, Petz (PETZ3), Arezzo, Lojas Renner and Assaí being traded at a premium versus peers.

Analysts also highlighted that liquidity is a major concern, with names like Multilaser (MLAS3), Grupo Mateus (GMAT3) and Panvel (PNVL3) trading at a greater discount to peers.

For consumer discretionary companies, analysts have a buy recommendation for Arezzo (target price cut from R$105 to R$100, up potential of 38% compared to the day before closing), Alpargatas (ALPA4, target price cut from R$42 to R$28, upside of 35%), Grupo Soma (SOMA3, target price of R$21 to R$17, upside of 69%), Renner (target price cut from R$42 to R$32, upside 30%), Petz (target price cut from R$26 to R$18, upside 68%), Vivara (VIVA3, target price recently revised to R$31, upside 35%) , Multilaser (target price cut from R$42 to R$7, upside of 64%) and Natura & Co. (target price cut from R$40 to R$25, upside of 72%).

The only one in the consumer discretionary segment with a neutral recommendation is C&A (target price recently revised to R$3.50, with an upside of 36%)

For e-commerce, the recommendations for Enjoei (target price cut from R$5 to R$1.50, upside of 28%), Magazine Luiza (target price cut from R$12 to 4.50%, upside of 75%), Via (VIIA3, target price cut from R$7 to R$3, upside of 28%) and Americanas (target price cut from R$40 to R$21, upside of 36%) are all neutral .

In the supermarket segment, Assaí (target price cut from R$22 to R$20, upside of 32%) and Grupo Mateus (target price cut from R$9 to R$6, upside of 65%) are purchase, Carrefour (target price reduced from R$20 to R$19, upside 8%) and GPA (PCAR3, target price cut from R$32 to R$23, upside 28%) are neutral.

Finally, for pharmacies, Pague Menos (target price cut from R$13 to R$7, upside of 49%) and Panvel (target price cut from R$19 to R$16, upside of 58%) have a recommendation while d1000 (target price cut from BRL 6 to BRL 5, upside 23%) and RD (target price cut from BRL 28 to BRL 21, upside 5%) are neutral.

Check out some theses behind the recommendation reviews below:

American (AMER3)

Neutral recommendation is maintained; target price is cut from R$40 to R$21

According to analysts, the reduction aims to reflect a more challenging growth dynamics, with better profitability in the face of a more rational competitive environment and positive effects from the synergies of its operational integration, but facing headwinds in terms of net income given the rise in interest rates. .

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)

Neutral recommendation is maintained; target price is cut from BRL 12 to BRL 4.50

According to analysts, more conservative gross merchandise volume (GMV) assumptions due to the challenging macro scenario led to a reduction in the target price.

However, XP assumes an improvement in profitability in the face of a more rational competitive and commercial environment. Finally, the company’s inventory management and reduced investment cycle should bring positive cash flow (FCF) in the year 2022.

Via (VIIA3)

Neutral recommendation is maintained; target price is reduced from R$7 to R$3

For analysts, the dynamics of the macro scenario continues to be a headwind for retail, especially for the durable goods category.

However, the institution expects an improvement in profitability in the face of a more rational competitive and commercial environment and a broader offer of financial solutions through banQi.

I got sick (ENJU3)

Neutral recommendation is maintained; target price is reduced from BRL 5 to BRL 1.50

The new rating reflects more conservative assumptions in terms of revenue as the company continues to adjust its business model, with new commercial policies in place and a more streamlined approach to marketing.

With this, analysts expect the company’s gross margin to offset general and administrative expenses by mid-2023, reaching positive levels in the Ebitda line by 2025.

RD (RADL3)

Recommendation is reduced from buy to neutral; target price is cut from R$28 to R$21

The revision was made to incorporate recent results and a higher cost of capital (+180bps). While analysts continue to see RD as a high-quality name with strong market positioning, it has been demoted by limited upside potential.

See below for the full table of recommendations for actions:

