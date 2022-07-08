Yago Pikachu cries after being expelled in a game that can be goodbye by Fortaleza – Play

the wingman Yago Pikachu may have said goodbye bitterly to the Strength. The player, who has proposal of Japanese football, was expelled at 21 minutes of the 1st half of the match against studentsin La Plata, for the return game of the Round of 16 of the Liberators.

Pikachu was kicked out right after lack lasts on Boselli, when he stomped his opponent. After reviewing the VAR, the referee gave the leonine player red.

When he was sent off, the winger left the field crying and was comforted by Fortaleza’s coaching staff.

Last game?

Pikachu was one of the characters before the duel after receiving a proposal from Japan’s Shimizu S-Pulse, which signaled the payment of the termination penalty. The tricolor board met with the player before the trip to Argentina, made a counter-proposal to keep him and awaits the answer, which should come at the end of this Thursday’s match (7), for Libertadores.

The director of football and vice president of Fortaleza, Alex Santiago, said that the decision is with the player.

“We were approached by the player’s agent last night, who said that a proposal had come from Shimizu S-Pulse from Japan, and that the Asian club would be willing to pay the contractual termination penalty. So, yesterday, we met with the athlete, we talked, we proposed a new salary increase, contract extension, because we understand that he is an important part of our project. Now the situation is in the player’s hands”, interview with Diário do Nordeste last Tuesday.