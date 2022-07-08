Yale Scientists Report Case of Patient Testing Positive for Covid More Than a Year | coronavirus

Scientists at Yale University in the United States reported last week a case of a patient who has been infected with the coronavirus for 471 days (equivalent to 1 year, 3 months and 16 days).

The case was described in a previous research study, which has not yet been reviewed by other scientists or published in a journal.

According to the article, several mutations of the coronavirus are taking place inside the body of the patient – ​​who has cancer. And that’s not all: these changes are occurring at twice the speed seen globally.

“During infection, we found an accelerated evolutionary rate of the virus, which translates into 35 nucleotide substitutions per year, approximately twice the global evolutionary rate of Sars-CoV-2,” write the researchers, who are from the School of Yale Public Health.

The mutations that the virus underwent within the body led to the emergence of at least three different variants within the patient, which continue to coexist within the patient. According to the research, the viruses remain infectious and the patient has a high viral load but has had no symptoms of the disease.

Prolonged coronavirus infections are more common in people with cancer, living with advanced HIV, who have had a transplant, or who have kidney or autoimmune problems.

“Our findings demonstrate that untreated chronic infections accelerate the evolution of Sars-CoV-2, providing an opportunity for the emergence of genetically divergent and potentially highly transmissible variants, as seen with delta and omicron,” they say.

According to the study, the different variants of the virus appeared at different times: in the first three months after the first diagnosis and also after almost ten months, “suggesting that multiple new variants can arise simultaneously and potentially spread” from the same person.

This means that if a person has a chronic infection with the coronavirus, new variants can arise within them, they can infect others and thus cause new outbreaks of Covid-19.