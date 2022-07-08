Young people from Poços who suffered burns await vacancies in a Specialized Hospital – ONDA POÇOS

The two young women who suffered burns on their body are still waiting for vacancies in a Specialized Hospital. The two women are hospitalized in the CTI of Hospital Santa Casa de Poços de Caldas.

One of the young women is Emily Gregorio Esteves, only 20 years old. The young woman has been hospitalized since Friday, the 1st, when she had an accident while working in the coffee harvest. Emily prepared her food using alcohol and had 70% of her body burned. The second case is that of Mayara Alves da Silva Rojas, 24, who suffered burns in the chest and head region, after an argument with her boyfriend, on Saturday, 02. The man was arrested and denied being responsible and informed that they were not in the same room, when the woman screamed for help and put her under the shower to put out the flames and called Samu.

According to the advice of the municipal health department of Poços de Caldas, the department has already appealed to the Regional Health Department, Health Department of Belo Horizonte. The folder also reported that Secretary Carlos Mosconi tried to contact doctors at the João 23 Hospital, and that he is awaiting acceptance.

On social media, family, friends, politicians and journalists came together to get care, even if it’s out of state.

