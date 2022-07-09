11-year-old girl resident of Porto Esperidião dies of complications from covid-19

An 11-year-old girl died yesterday, Thursday (7) due to complications from covid-19. Heliza da Cruz Leal was from Porto Esperidião (326 km to the West) and was removed to Cuiabá because of her serious health condition and could not resist.

According to information from the TV Centro Oeste website, the girl was hospitalized at Santa Casa de Pontes e Lacerda. She needed an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was removed to the Capital’s Covid Reference Hospital (Former Pronto Socorro), on Friday (1st).

She remained hospitalized, but could not resist and died on Thursday morning (7).

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reported that the girl had comorbidities that made her recovery difficult. She had diabetes and a kidney problem.

Across the country, cases of covid-219 have increased considerably. Some cities in Mato Grosso have already demanded the use of a mask in closed environments, as a way to contain the spread of the disease.

