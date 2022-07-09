5G: Is it necessary to change plans and have a new chip to use the new networks? – Link

For now, no specific plans are needed for 5G

With the arrival of 5G in the country on Wednesday, 6th, users have doubts about how they can take advantage of the new technology. In addition to devices compatible with fifth generation networks, there are doubts about what types of internet plans are necessary to have access. For now, the answer is simple for those who already use 4G plans: you don’t have to do anything other than be in an area with active coverage. So far, the signal with exclusive bands for 5G is only available in Brasilia.

The three main telephone operators in the country (Tim, Claro and Vivo) stated to the Estadão that there are no changes in plan costs or need to change chips to receive the new signal – at least, for now. Vivo highlights in a note that “customers with a chip 4G already have access to 5G”, if they have compatible devices. The same information was confirmed by Tim and Claro.

Confusion in the names

Outside Brasilia, users are already noticing the “5G” symbol on their phones without needing a new plan, but this is another technology. This is the 5G DSSwhich uses part of the 4G signal ranges and offers lower connection speed and stability.

O “Pure” 5G, launched this week in Brasília and which was auctioned by Anatel in November last year, has greater speed and stability. He is also called 5G Standalone (SA) for not using part of the 4G technology to operate.

Further adding to the confusion among customers, operators decided to adopt different commercial nomenclatures for the technologies. Claro renamed 5G SA “5G+” and 5G DSS only “5G”.

Vivo and Tim do not distinguish between the two types of technology. Vivo highlights in a note that Wednesday’s launch “increases the power and coverage of the operator’s 5G”. Tim, also in a press release, says it is the “only operator that promoted and promoted the definition of the Standalone standard, allowing Brazil to benefit from the boldest 5G technology of world excellence.”

In cities where pure 5G is enabled, the technology will operate concurrently with 5G DSS.

extra package

Although new plans are not being released at this time, there is a possibility that the user will run out of their data plan faster with the increase in transfer rates with 5G. For this, Tim will offer an additional 50 GB in the TIM Black and TIM Black Família plans at an additional cost of R$ 20 in the monthly fee. New users will have access to the additional data at no cost for a period of 12 months.

Claro and Vivo did not mention new additional packages launched especially for the arrival of 5G in the country, but highlighted that users of any of their 4G plans will automatically connect to the new network if they are in an area with available coverage.