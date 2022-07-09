7 celebrities who admitted to having had a threesome

The practice of “menage a trois”French expression for sexual relations involving three people, is one of the biggest curiosities of many people, when it comes to sexual experiences. Many celebrities do not hide that they have already tried the practice.

As much as many famous have already assumed to have practiced the actor, the subject is still a taboo for many people, who do not accept to practice. Because it involves a third person at the H time, many people end up being jealous of their partner (a).

7 celebrities who have had a threesome:

Anitta: The singer is not ashamed to talk about her sex life and assumed that she has already practiced the act, even while dating. While participating in the program Anita Joined the Groupthe singer said that her ex-boyfriend, Pedro Scooby, let a third person participate in sex.

Bruno Gagliasso: During the Eu Never joke for Giovanna Ewbank’s YouTube channel, the actor surprised his wife by revealing that he has had sex with two people at the same time.

Cleo Pires: During an interview with her friend Caio Fischer, in 2017, the actress revealed some stories about her sex life. The famous revealed that she has had a threesome, in addition to using handcuffs at the time of the act. “It was good”said.

Geisy Arruda: In a conversation with her followers, the famous revealed to be a fan of threesome, as long as it is with the right person. The famous has also revealed to have a dwarf fetish, have sex with more than 20 people simultaneously and much more.

Bianca Andrade: The most recent controversy on the list involved the businesswoman, who claimed to have practiced menagement during the “Farofa da GKay” event. On the occasion, Bianca slept with Marina Ferrari and Gabriel Roncatti.

Deborah Secco: During your participation in lady night, program presented by Tatá Werneck, the actress revealed that she had already practiced the act. However, she admitted that she did not like the practice because she felt jealous at the time of the act.

Márcio Garcia: The actor has already participated in a menage, but who revealed the story was not him, but the former model Solange Gomes during the program Superpop, presented by Luciana Gimenez. According to her, the act happened more than 20 years ago and involved her, Márcio Garcia and the actor’s brother, Marcelo.

Several netizens ended up criticizing when the celebrities revealed that they had already practiced the act. The most “fresh” case was that of Bianca Andrade, who suffered many ‘attacks’ for talking openly about her sex life, in addition to revealing the names of those involved.