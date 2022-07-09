Aaron sold, ‘reinforcement’ at Corinthians and exit at PSG

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is Flamengo, which accepted the proposal of Fenerbahce, from Jorge Jesus, to sell midfielder Willian Arão.

Still in relation to South American football, names of Brazilian coaches were probed at Boca Juniors: Renato Gaúcho and Cuca. Will it be?

In Europe, the news revolves around a possible waiver list at PSG that would have more than 10 names – Christophe Galtier took over the team this week.

Another change in international football is at Juventus, with the signing of Argentine Ángel Di María, who played for PSG last season.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Aaron out of Flamengo. But when?

Image: Maxi Franzoi/AGIF

Jorge Jesus’ dream of consumption at Fenerbahce, Willian Arão already has an agreement to defend the Turkish club, but he bumps into his immediate release by Flamengo. Rubro-Negro has already accepted the proposal of 3 million euros (R$ 16 million), but did not like the idea of ​​releasing shirt 5 at this time.

The condition for the deal is that the midfielder plays Sunday’s match against Corinthians, for the Brazilian Championship, and then travels to Turkey. Fenerbahce demand immediate release and would even like the steering wheel to board for Istanbul between today and tomorrow.

There’s news in Botafogo

Botafogo sent in the last few hours the hiring of Luís Henrique, from Olympique de Marseille. The agreement for the striker consists of a loan until the end of 2023 and with payment of 500 thousand euros (R$ 2.7 million), with a purchase option fixed at 6.5 million euros (R$ 35 million) – it could become purchase obligation upon objectives achieved.

Before moving forward in the negotiation, Glorioso faced strong competition from Flamengo. The rival from Rio, however, ended up giving up on the young player’s arrival, given the conditions imposed to guarantee the transfer.

Brazilian coach in Boca?

Image: Montage on photos by Gabriel Machado/AGIF and Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

With the resignation of Sebástian Battaglia after the elimination to Corinthians in Libertadores, Boca Juniors is running after a new commander. And, according to the Argentine press, two Brazilian names are among the possible candidates to take over the Xeneize team: Cuca and Renato Gaúcho.

As reported by the Argentine TV channel TyC Sports, businessman Sergio Irigoitia offered Cuca and is awaiting a response from the Argentine club. The Brazilian coach has been without a team since the end of last year, when he left Atlético-MG. DirecTV Sports Radio, in turn, got in touch with Renato Gaúcho, who is also free on the market and had his last job done at Flamengo. He did not rule it out and stated that he is open to proposals.

“Reinforcement” at Corinthians

Corinthians announced the return to the club of physiotherapist Bruno Mazziotti as a consultant, helping to integrate work and flow of information. Mazziotti worked at Timão from 2009 to 2015, consolidating himself as one of the most respected names in physiotherapy in the football world.

The professional has already started working full-time in the routine of CT Dr. Joaquim Grava and will continue with the commitments made with Cruzeiro and Real Valladolid, both clubs managed by Ronaldo.

Ceni wants to keep Rigoni

Image: Disclosure/SPFC

Coach Rogério Ceni hopes to continue counting on Emiliano Rigoni this season. Aired in Major League Soccer, in the USA, the Argentine striker can leave São Paulo in this transfer window, but, despite the bad phase he has been going through, he continues to have prestige with his coach.

“He’s a very good guy to get along with on a daily basis, always smiling, happy. An ambidextrous player, good finishing, he has all the fundamentals, he has the dribble. Bad times, everyone passes. Luciano gave an interview talking about it. is not with so much confidence”, commented the former goalkeeper.

The name of the time in Palmeiras

Danilo is one of Palmeiras’ main players this season. Unquestionable holder in the team of Abel Ferreira, he took off a call-up for the Brazilian team. Gabriel Veron has also had his moments of brilliance with the alviverde uniform. However, despite being in the professional squad for two and a half seasons, he was never able to amend a sequence of games capable of securing him the title.

Even though he is a few steps below his teammate in career development, it is the 19-year-old striker, not the 21-year-old midfielder, who has been most harassed by European clubs this transfer window. To the surprise even of the alviverde board, who imagined that they would have to refuse one proposal after another for the player this summer, the midfielder has hardly been sought after by teams from the Old Continent.

Departure ferry at PSG?

Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Paris Saint-Germain will undergo drastic changes for next season, according to the European press. The club wants to make a reformulation in the squad and, in addition to arrivals, should promote many departures, such as goalkeeper Keylor Navas and striker Mauro Icardi.

The Sport newspaper revealed that the new coach, Christophe Galtier, and the new director of football, Luís Campos, made “a list of undesirable players” and that they should look for a new club. On the list are: Wijnaldum, Icardi, Navas, Ander Herrera, Sanabria, Draxler, Kalimuendo, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer and Rafinha.

from new house

After concluding the arrival of Pogba, Juventus closed today with another reinforcement for Massimiliano Allegri’s team. Ángel Di María, who was at PSG, arrives at no cost to the Italian team after not having his contract renewed with the French.

At 34 years old, the Argentine striker will have his first experience in Italian football and arrives with the status of an absolute starter. Since the announcement that he would not renew with the French, Di María has been one of the main reinforcements sought by Juventus.