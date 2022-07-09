Actor is missing after job trip in Bolivia

Actor Agles Steib, 38, who became known for the character Maikel Jackson, in “Senhora do Destino” (TV Globo), traveled to Bolivia in search of a job opportunity. Five days ago, he tried to return to Brazil, but he stopped responding to family messages and no one knows his whereabouts.

In an interview with “Quem”, hairdresser Leonete Carol, the artist’s mother, reported that her son would have boarded a bus in the city of Santa Cruz de La Sierra and ended up in Argentina when the destination was Rio de Janeiro. In a new attempt to return to the country, Agles reported that he was low on money and since then, he has not given further information.

He was in Bolivia, he tried to make a living there. Because here in Rio it was very difficult [o mercado de trabalho para a área dele]. But he didn’t come with much money. It’s been a while since he went and decided to come back, but he didn’t have much money. And we were worried. He was on the phone with us until about five days ago, and he stopped communicating.

Leonete Carol

Leonete said that in the last contact he learned that his son was trying to raise money to complete the money for the ticket to return to Brazil. “He stopped in a city and said he would see if he could get an amount to buy the ticket. Then he stopped giving news. I don’t know if he doesn’t have credit to talk to me, I don’t know if he had a problem with his cell phone chip. super nervous, I would like to know his whereabouts. We are worried. He said: ‘mother, I think I’m going to sleep on the street’. And we are incommunicado!”, he declared.

The actor’s mother reported that her son lives with her after they had financial problems during the covid-19 pandemic. “I had an apartment in Barra, but I don’t have it anymore. I had a lot of financial problems because of the pandemic and he lived with me and his oldest daughter, Mariana, 15 years old. [ele ainda é pai de Maria Luiza, de 4 anos]. After the pandemic, he was out of work. And me too. Now I work as a service provider at TV Globo, I’m frila. I worked with the cast of ‘Malhação’ for seven years in a row. I’ve done makeup and hair for many people: André Marques, Camila Pitanga, Deborah Secco, Juliana Paes … “, he declared.

After appearing in the soap opera “Senhora do Destino”, Agles, according to his mother, started to work as a director of religious sketches and opened a production company that did work for cinema, theater and advertising work. “The production company stopped working because of Covid-19. He was teaching dramaturgy and was making videos,” he recalled.

Leonete Carol believes that nothing bad has happened to her son, but she doesn’t hide that fear makes her think about everything a little bit. She just wants to be able to see him again to end the worry.