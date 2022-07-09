Actor spotted working as a salesman in the Cayman Islands after cancellation over rape and cannibalism allegations – Monet

+



Actor Armie Hammer (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Armie Hammer was spotted working as a salesman in the Cayman Islands after being canceled following allegations of rape and cannibalism. The website TMZ shared a series of photos that show the artist 35 years in his new professional activity. The star of productions such as ‘Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome’ (2017) and ‘A Rede Social’ (2010) has worked as a seller of properties in the “timeshare” model – with the owner giving the property for lease for different periods of time. Check out TMZ’s tweet showing Hammer’s swipe at his new job:

The act of Hammer working as a salesman comes to light days after the artist’s lawyer denied that he was working as a concierge at a Cayman Islands hotel.

Hammer spent much of the second half of 2021 in rehab after being the target of a series of allegations of sexual harassment and rape, in addition to the leak of several lines in which he fantasizes about cannibalism. The actor’s representatives attributed his admission to the clinic in Florida in June of last year to problems related to drugs, alcohol and sex addiction. He left the venue in December 2021.

Actor Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name (2018) (Photo: Playback)

Earlier this year, an anonymous Instagram account attributed Hammer posts that described sexual fantasies of rape, physical violence and cannibalism. Shortly afterward, an ex-girlfriend of his, Courtney Vucekovich, told Page Six that the star had told her who wanted to “break his ribs and eat them”, still calling him manipulative and abusive.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Armie Hammer in a scene from J. Edgar (2011), directed by Clint Eastwood (Photo: Reproduction)

Another former partner of the actor, Paige Lorenze, said that she was a victim of sexual violence in her relationship with him. The model claimed that the ex had marked her with a knife and sent intimate photos of her to friends. Amid the allegations, Hammer was removed from the cast of the movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’ and the series ‘The Offer’, and was left by the agency that represented him.

Also present in the cast of productions such as ‘J. Edgar’ (2011) and ‘The Lone Ranger’ (2013), Hammer is the father of Harper (7 years old) and Ford (5 years old), fruits of his marriage to journalist and TV presenter Elizabeth Chambers, between 2010 and 2020.