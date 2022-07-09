actor who had both diseases reveals which one was worse – Metro World News Brasil

Actor Matt Ford, who recently published about recovering from monkeypox (Monkeypox) and who also had coronavirus twice, told on his TikTok what it was like to contract the viral disease that is spreading worldwide.

Even though the outbreak is something very strong in Europe (and with several cases in Brazil), Matt said that it seemed that the situation was something far away, until, on June 17, one of his friends informed him that he had tested positive for the virus. smallpox and both had spent the entire weekend together. The disease can be transmitted from person to person.

One of the symptoms of the disease is the appearance of sores and after the friend called, the man immediately examined his body and ended up finding some spots in the pubic area. The day after he noticed the injury, he began to experience flu-like symptoms. “Fever, chills, night sweats, cough, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes” were the signs he described, according to the website Meganotícias (text in Spanish).

The symptoms and severity of the illness can vary from person to person, but for Ford, it was a painful experience. “It was so painful that some nights I couldn’t sleep. The pain was dull and constant, with small spikes of sharp pain if I moved in the opposite direction,” he said. When they intensify, these skin lesions fill with pus and are very itchy.

In the video published on the 1st of this month, he said that, at first, he was taking a lot of baths to control the pain and using ointment, but that the doctor had also prescribed painkillers, but for him, they didn’t help much, “This is very bad and you won’t want to be infected”, he vented on his network.

