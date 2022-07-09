Actors of ‘Stranger Things’ invite themselves to ‘Farofa da Gkay’ and send a message to comedian: “We would love to”

THE “Gkay Lighthouse” became one of the best known and most famous parties in Brazil, made to celebrate the influencer’s birthday every year. Gkay, the guest list includes the names of celebrities from all over the country. But it seems that this year’s edition will also have international presences.

The actors James Campbell Bower and Joseph Quinninterpreters of Vecna ​​and Eddie in Stranger Things, were in Brazil in recent days to promote the fourth season of the series. During their stay, the duo enjoyed some events on Brazilian soil and took the opportunity to send a message to Gkay.

“Hi Gkay, we are very happy that you are a big fan of the series, thank you very much for your support,” said Joseph, who plays Eddie. James took the opportunity to comment on the party: “You couldn’t be here today, but Joseph and I had a chat, and we’d really like you to invite us to your next Farofa, so, you know, when you do, one of us will be there. Probably he”, completes the blonde.

The request was published by the comedian on her TikTik profile and in the caption she did not miss the opportunity to comment on one: “Come here”. “Farofa da Gkay” appeared in 2017 and since then it has become a festival with the presentation of great names in music such as Alok, Wesley Safadão, Xand Aviãobetween others.