Actress Luana Piovani says she was abused at Globo: ‘at the time it was normal’

“I experienced abuse when I was 20, but at the time it was normal and I only realized it later,” said the artist.
247 – Former Globo contractor, actress Luana Piovani, 45, said she was abused at age 20. “I experienced abuse at the age of 20, but at the time it was normal and I only realized it later. Me and some people, including Luiza Brunet, who would be my mother in the remake of ‘Anjo Mau’, were in director Carlos Manga’s room. (1928-2015). From a distance, he hit his leg and said ‘sit here'”, recalled the actress in an interview with the column
“I thought: ‘bold uncle’. I sat on the arm of the armchair. Then, I was taken out of the soap opera under the pretext that it broke apart. Today I see that that episode may have weighed [para eu não conseguir o papel]”, she added in an interview with Veja magazine.
The artist had a conflict with the director of the Big Brother Brazil program, Boninho, who did not allow the dissemination of photos of her children with surfer Pedro Scooby, a former BBB participant.
The actress said that she was not afraid of retaliation for her attitude towards one of the channel’s most powerful figures: “I have power, I don’t need either him or Globo. [hoje] no more,” she said.
