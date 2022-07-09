Actress Luana Piovani says she was abused at Globo: ‘at the time it was normal’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Actress Luana Piovani says she was abused at Globo: ‘at the time it was normal’ 3 Views

“I experienced abuse when I was 20, but at the time it was normal and I only realized it later,” said the artist.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“Do you have something for me to do?”

Entertainment The actress met Ana Furtado, the director’s wife, and took the opportunity to make …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved