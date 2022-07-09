After 70 years, team finds lost fossil site in Rio Grande do Sul

In 1951, researchers who were carrying out geological mapping in the Pampa Gaucho found an extremely rich fossil site near the border with Uruguay.

At the time, they collected and described plant fossils from the site, but did not carry out geographic referencing of the space. The technological resources available at the time did not allow this to be done.

The fossiliferous site spent decades in the dark, until scientists from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFGRS), the University of Vale do Taquari (Univates) and the Federal University of Pampa (Unipampa) found it again in 2019. Now, the rediscovery was registered in the magazine Featured Paleontology.

The Cerro Chato outcrop, as it became known, is located in the municipality of Dom Pedrito, in Rio Grande do Sul. The researchers have already recovered fossils from different groups of plants in the region, such as the ancestors of conifers and ferns, as well as animals, such as fish and molluscs.

Fossils found at the site date back to the late Permian period (between 290 million and 248 million years ago). At this time, the planet was going through its most severe mass extinction, when more than 90% of life on Earth has been decimated due to intense climatic disturbances.

Studying the fossil site will not only help scientists understand the changes faced by the Earth in the past, but will also serve as a lever for tourism in the region. In the end, everyone benefits from maintaining science.