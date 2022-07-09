After audio about secret budget, Marcos Do Val says he will go to court against journalist

In an interview with a media outlet in São Paulo, the senator claimed to have received R$50 million for the execution of works in his state just for having supported Rodrigo Pacheco’s candidacy for the presidency of the National Congress.

Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado

Senator Marcos Do Val



the senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) stated, in an interview with the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, to have received BRL 50 million of secret budget for having supported the candidacy of the President of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco. In the audio in which he reveals the situation, he says that he would have received the same amount destined for political leaders, even without being one, just for the “gratitude” of the current president of the National Congress. Do Val gave an interview to Jornal da Manhã, from Jovem Pan News, this Friday, 8, to comment on the matter. According to him, the report is a “evil narrative”, against which he says he will go to court. “I, talking to the reporter very sincerely, put him [o funcionamento do orçamento secreto] and he put this narrative, implying as if I had pocketed R$ 50 million. It is logical that today I am going to court and I am going to repair this evil mistake created by him”, said Do Val.

The senator again stated, as in the audio released in the report in question, that Pacheco never offered him anything in exchange for his support, but he also said that, at the time of his candidacy for the Presidency of the Senate, other parliamentarians came to do so. In addition, Do Val reinforces that the R$ 50 million resource from the secret budget he received was not for his pocket, but for applications in works in Espírito Santo, all documented, according to him, in the Public Ministry. “I will not lie that there have been several other candidates for the presidency of the Senate who have proposed several other things, they have already proposed to me the Commission on Foreign Relations, which is the commission I like and has to do with my personality, they promised worlds and funds, and Pacheco, as I said, [não prometeu] absolutely nothing [em troca de apoio] (…) If you are an ally, you have it, if you are not an ally, you do not have it. And who is penalized is society,” she commented.

On the possibility of what happened being a pattern in the National Congress, parliamentarians who support the government receive more resources than those who do not, Do Val cited a case of an opposition senator, but did not go into details and did not mention names or values. “Here in my State, after it was mandatory, the STF asked to make transparent who received [recursos do orçamento secreto], I learned that the opposition, a senator who is in the opposition, received much more than that. I could complain, but no, he came to my state, he came to help capichabas. But he got more. What is the criterion for him to receive more? I don’t know,” Do Val said.

Most of the interview was consumed by the senator in an attempt to explain himself and clarify the facts. Despite the fact that, in the audio of the Estadão report, the senator says that the information about the R$ 50 million is being passed on “on”, with no problem of disclosure, in the interview with Jovem Pan News, he says that the revelation took place in “on” informal conversation” with a journalist. “It was exactly during an informal conversation with a reporter that I had already had other contacts. I was packing, and we were talking. I even joked, I said that was the time I had to vent, because I don’t even have time to go to therapy. But [o áudio] It was used very badly. First, this resource that arrived was not in exchange for supporting Rodrigo Pacheco in any way. This resource came to the State [do Espírito Santo]. A lot of people, practically 99% of people understand that this resource came to me, for my use, as a two-box, as corruption or something like that and, absolutely, it has nothing to do with it. It is important to make this very clear. [O dinheiro] It came as an indication, but not just for me”, said the senator.

Marcos Do Val also spoke about a situation in which Pacheco would have offered him the command of the Senate Transparency Commission, as a form of gratitude for supporting his candidacy, so that Do Val could stand out in his term. “Rodrigo Pacheco, he is very coherent, made some criteria [para repasse] of senators who would have more work, for being leaders or chairpersons of committees and everything else. And the other part that I spoke to the reporter, who in a very malicious way built his narrative, was that I said that, as there was no exchange (…). I supported him [Pacheco] because I like him, I think he’s a fantastic, balanced person, a great jurist, democrat, in short. When the election for the Senate ended, everyone took the seats of the committees, and he came to me and said: ‘From Val, there’s the transparency committee, keep this committee’. He was feeling uncomfortable that I was nowhere, but I hadn’t asked to be anywhere either (…) It was just the way Rodrigo Pacheco thought he had, as gratitude, to put me in some position, so that I could have this one in my mandate”.

And he continued on the repercussion of the Estadão report with his audio about the R$ 50 million of the secret budget: “It mixed these two issues and society, unfortunately, which, of course, always criminalizes politicians, and as there are people who are no good inside from the press, he [o repórter] made this narrative and that’s it. Everyone had that understanding that it was R$ 50 million for Senator Marcos Do Val’s pocket (…) I challenge anyone who has the possibility of receiving R$ 50 million to indicate to their state in the middle of the pandemic [da Covid-19], people dying, who would refuse to give indication about this resource? Nobody. It’s not possible. I just want to make it clear that this amendment is a rapporteur’s amendment, it was sent to the Senate to be divided among the senators, so that they could nominate for their municipalities, it was not, in any way, to go into anyone’s pocket. So much so that I always informed the Public Ministry, everything is documented at the time, the values, which municipality and project the money went to. So much so that, when the STF asked for more transparency for Congress, I was the only parliamentarian who had ever had that transparency,” said Do Val.