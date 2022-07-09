After being pointed out as Luciano Huck’s alleged lover, Gkay manifests herself for the 1st time and mocks: “For the love of God”

Gkay is one of the biggest influencers in the country and it’s obvious that the content creator’s personal life is the main focus of the gossip that runs wild on the internet. In recent days, rumors began to surface that gessica would be living an alleged affair with none other than the presenter Luciano Huck.

In stories, Gkay mocked the situation and made it clear that the person who started the course will pay judicially for the slander. “Guys, I got news that I have an affair with Luciano Huck and that Angelica is mad at me. Crazy. Serious, Luciano Huck is my lover now and the Angelica is mad at me,” she began.

Lu, in the escondidinho is better, huh?”, he joked. The influencer even asks what substance Internet users take to create this type of story. “Guys, for God’s sake. What do you take to wake up and go out saying something like that? I’m happy because, well, it’s going to be one more process for my account that I’m going to win”, she finished.

It is worth remembering that Luciano Huck and Angélica have been married for 16 years and are the parents of three children. The presenter of “Sunday” has not commented on the rumors, but everything indicates that the gossip grew after Gkay participated in the current edition of “Famous dance”.