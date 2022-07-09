After controversy with Adriana Belém, Justice determines special and individual cell for Monique Medeiros | Rio de Janeiro

The decision is up to the judge Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Netoof the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice, and is already in progress by the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (Seap).

“I determined the referral of the patient to the ISE (Instituto Penal Santo Expedito) in the most secure area of ​​the special prison. The factual circumstances and personal conditions of the accused are being taken into account for the purpose of placing her in a compatible prison unit”, wrote the judge in an excerpt of his decision on the female unit that is in the Gericinó Prison Complex.

Monique’s defense tried to transfer her to the Fire Department Presidio, in Humaitá – where former governor Sério Cabral once stayed, but the request was denied.

At Instituto Penal Santo Expedito, Seap is having to adapt a room to receive the boy’s mother Henry Borel, since the place does not have individual cells – Adriana Belém is also in an adapted space.

“Seap informs that compliance with the judicial decision that determines that Monique Medeiros is kept in an individual cell is already underway”, the secretary replied to g1 this Friday (8).

Monique Medeiros was arrested again on June 29 by decision of the judge Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Neto, of the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio, who accepted an appeal by the Public Prosecutor (MP) against a decision of the 2nd Criminal Court of the Rio in early April that allowed Monique to be released, wearing an electronic anklet.

The decision of the 2nd Criminal Court was granted by Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, who expressed concern about the threats narrated by Monique and which would come from other prisoners.

Impasse with Adriana Belém

When she was arrested again, Monique Medeiros was taken to the cell of delegate Adriana Belém – arrested on suspicion of involvement with the gang of bicheiro Rogério Andrade -, who did not accept the arrival of the prisoner and demanded her departure.

Belém claimed that the cell she is in is “classified as a staff member, which is only entitled to public security professionals” and, therefore, could not be held with other prisoners who are not agents. After an argument on the spot, Monique was eventually transferred to another cell.

