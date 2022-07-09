After leaving TV, André Marques buys R$280,000 pickup truck to travel around the country

André Marques has already started to put into practice the plans they have now that he has left TV, after 27 years. The presenter will take a road trip across the country with his meat shop.

The idea is to get to know new cultures and cuisines and write content for the web. For this, André bought a Mitsubishi L200 Triton Sport Pickup, which costs about R$ 280 thousand, which will be part of the adventure. He even showed the new powerful, already with the logo of the meat boutique, on social networks.

The 42-year-old presenter owns two meat boutiques in Rio. He set up the venture in 2013 in Barra da Tijuca, and two years later expanded the business by opening another store in Leblon, in the South Zone, thus becoming a “businessman”.

The chic-looking shops offer exotic meats, as well as beer and wine. The company, founded in 2012 with partner Ricardo Baroni, has a share capital of R$ 1.6 million.

André says goodbye to Globo on July 2, when he will leave the command of “É de casa”. On social networks, the presenter recalled the trajectory, which began with Mocotó, in “Malhação”, until the change to the presentation of programs.

“I grew up at Globo, made lifelong friendships, operated on my stomach, a big change in my life. I had a beautiful relationship with Globo. I’m just Gratitude. And after almost 30 years of a happy, faithful and loving marriage. .. we talked a lot, and in common agreement, we decided to separate on paper (laughs)”, wrote André, who mentioned the programs he went through:

“Unpretentious about everything, I started doing theater in 1992. In 1995 I joined ‘Malhação’. I stayed there for five years, but Mocotó, who changed my life, is still with me to this day. Then I became a presenter and there were 14 years of another milestone. , the “Video show”. ‘ and ‘It’s from Home'”.

The artist said he intends to put other dreams into practice. “I will be my own boss,” he wrote. The change does not mean that he will forever end his relationship with TV Globo. As with other celebrities, contracts may be by work.

“Now, we will remain great friends, we can stay sometimes, or not. It’s an open relationship (laughs). But the fact is that my love, respect and our history together, no one will erase. . As of August, I continue with my old dream. It’s time to put my projects and dreams into practice. I’ll be my own boss”.

André Marques didn’t give many spoilers of what’s to come, but he cited clues that it has to do with his old dream of having a cooking show.

“You know my passions: gastronomy, music and dogs. I’m going to cook for this Brazil and around the world and taking you with me. As soon as I can, I’ll tell you more details. First, I’m going to take a vacation, okay?”.