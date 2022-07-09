After magazine claims that Elon Musk secretly had twins with an executive, billionaire makes a curious statement

The news that tech mogul Elon Musk had twins with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis, took everyone by surprise on Wednesday (6). According to Insider magazine, the babies would have come into the world in November last year. Now, through social media, the billionaire seemed to confirm the story – and even gave a curious reason to increase the offspring…

On Twitter, Musk wrote: “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birthrate is by far the greatest danger civilization faces.”

“I hope you have large families and congratulations to those who already have,” completed minutes later. The information about the world’s richest man’s new children came days after his 18-year-old daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson announced that she wants to drop the “Musk” surname from her legal identity.

Insider explains that it has gained access to court documents that show Shivon, 36, and the businessman, 51, have filed a petition to add their last names to the twins’ birth certificate. The order was approved in May of this year by a judge in Austin, Texas, where Musk currently resides.

Shivon, who has yet to publicly comment on the twins, worked for Tesla and Neuralink. She is currently a board member of OpenAI, a company of which Musk is one of the co-founders.

Elon and Shivon’s children were reportedly born a month before the businessman and singer Grimes’ surrogate daughter was born. The couple, who split in March after a three-year relationship, have two heirs in total: the girl is called Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, while the two-year-old boy goes by the name X Æ A-12 Musk.

Musk already has other twins from his first marriage to writer Justine Musk. Through IVF, the couple gave birth to twins, Vivian and Griffin, in 2004, and triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian, in 2006.

Fear of falling birth rate

Elon Musk started talking about declining birth rates in 2017. “The world population is accelerating towards collapse, but few seem to notice or care.” tweeted at the time. And completed: “Contrary to what many people think, the richer someone is, the fewer children they have. I am a rare exception”.

On June 17, Musk commented on social media about the opening scene of “Idiocracy,” a 2006 Mike Judge comedy that depicts a world where highly intelligent people are reluctant to reproduce, while those with low IQs continue to have large families, “dumbing down” the earth’s population. “When I ask my friends why they aren’t having kids yet (very few are), it sounds just like the movie”he wrote.

Also, in response to a post in 2021 praising him for his large family, he stated that he is trying to set a good example. “Population collapse is a much bigger problem than people realize and that’s just for Earth. Mars has a great need for people as the population is currently zero.” completed.

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of around $220 billion. He is at the helm of four companies: electric vehicle maker Tesla, spacecraft maker SpaceX, tunnel construction startup The Boring Company and neurotechnology trading society Neuralink, where Shivon worked. This year, he announced plans to buy Twitter for $44 billion, though the deal was put on hold.