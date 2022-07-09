After resignation, Boris Johnson’s wedding party changes location – News









British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie no longer have the intention to celebrate a great wedding feast at the British prime ministers’ country house at the end of the month, Downing Street sources said on Friday.

Johnson’s announcement that he planned to throw a party at Checkers, a beautiful 16th-century mansion with an indoor pool in northwest London, has drawn much criticism after the prime minister announced his departure from power on Thursday.

Johnson’s resignation followed his resignation and the withdrawal of support from about 60 members of his cabinet.

Johnson said he will remain at Downing Street until his successor is chosen, a process that would take several weeks. Some accused him of wanting to do this just to save his wedding party, whose invitations had already been sent out.











“Awaiting one last party,” the Daily Mirror tabloid said on Friday, with a photo of the couple during their wedding in May 2021. According to Downing Street sources quoted by the newspaper, the Johnsons would be looking for a new place to hang out. the party.

The 58-year-old prime minister and Carrie Johnson, 34, were married last year in Westminster, in a ceremony for few guests. At the time, restrictions against Covid-19 limited meetings to 30 people.

“We would all like to have a great marriage at taxpayer expense in Chequers, but he won’t, because the British will hate it,” Labor Mayor Sadiq Khan told LBC radio on Thursday. .

The couple have two children, Wilfred, 2, and Romy, 7 months. Boris Johnson, for whom this was his third marriage, has at least five other children.





